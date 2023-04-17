Home States Andhra Pradesh

Uncertainty over revival of Kovur Cooperative sugar mill

Further, the management encouraged local farmers to produce sugarcane, which saw a drastic increase in sugarcane production in nearly five mandals.

Published: 17th April 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

sugarcane harvest, harvest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: As there has been no concrete action by the State government so far, the re-opening of the Kovur Cooperative sugar factory still remains a question mark. Even though local legislators from various parties promised to reopen the factory, there has been no concrete proposals and measures taken so far in this direction.

Right after the closure of Kovur sugar factory in 2013, over 10,000 farmers of Kovur, Vidavaluru, Kodavaluru, Indukurupeta, Buchireddypalem, Nellore rural, Thotapalligudur and Venkatachalam mandal have been selling their produce for non-competitive prices to private companies seriously impacting their overall prospects.

It may be recalled that the management of Kovur sugar factory, which was established in Pothireddypadu village in February, 1979, had announced lay-offs after seasonal crushing due to lack of sugarcane production. Further, the management encouraged local farmers to produce sugarcane, which saw a drastic increase in sugarcane production in nearly five mandals.

Due to surplus production, the factory extended its crushing capacity from 1,250 to 2,500 tonne per day in the region during 2001. From 2002 to 2005, due to an increase in demand for aquaculture, most of the farmers changed their sides affecting the sugarcane production, further leading to the closure of the sugar factory. This brought a serious hardship to 60 permanent and 62 seasonal employees, who are still waiting for the factory to reopen.

Later, in 2005, keeping the struggles of factory workers in mind, the then CM late YS Rajasekhar Reddy had revived the factory after which a series of grants were sanctioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kovur Cooperative sugar factory sugarcane
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp