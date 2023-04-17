Uncertainty over revival of Kovur Cooperative sugar mill

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: As there has been no concrete action by the State government so far, the re-opening of the Kovur Cooperative sugar factory still remains a question mark. Even though local legislators from various parties promised to reopen the factory, there has been no concrete proposals and measures taken so far in this direction.

Right after the closure of Kovur sugar factory in 2013, over 10,000 farmers of Kovur, Vidavaluru, Kodavaluru, Indukurupeta, Buchireddypalem, Nellore rural, Thotapalligudur and Venkatachalam mandal have been selling their produce for non-competitive prices to private companies seriously impacting their overall prospects.

It may be recalled that the management of Kovur sugar factory, which was established in Pothireddypadu village in February, 1979, had announced lay-offs after seasonal crushing due to lack of sugarcane production. Further, the management encouraged local farmers to produce sugarcane, which saw a drastic increase in sugarcane production in nearly five mandals.

Due to surplus production, the factory extended its crushing capacity from 1,250 to 2,500 tonne per day in the region during 2001. From 2002 to 2005, due to an increase in demand for aquaculture, most of the farmers changed their sides affecting the sugarcane production, further leading to the closure of the sugar factory. This brought a serious hardship to 60 permanent and 62 seasonal employees, who are still waiting for the factory to reopen.

Later, in 2005, keeping the struggles of factory workers in mind, the then CM late YS Rajasekhar Reddy had revived the factory after which a series of grants were sanctioned.

NELLORE: As there has been no concrete action by the State government so far, the re-opening of the Kovur Cooperative sugar factory still remains a question mark. Even though local legislators from various parties promised to reopen the factory, there has been no concrete proposals and measures taken so far in this direction. Right after the closure of Kovur sugar factory in 2013, over 10,000 farmers of Kovur, Vidavaluru, Kodavaluru, Indukurupeta, Buchireddypalem, Nellore rural, Thotapalligudur and Venkatachalam mandal have been selling their produce for non-competitive prices to private companies seriously impacting their overall prospects. It may be recalled that the management of Kovur sugar factory, which was established in Pothireddypadu village in February, 1979, had announced lay-offs after seasonal crushing due to lack of sugarcane production. Further, the management encouraged local farmers to produce sugarcane, which saw a drastic increase in sugarcane production in nearly five mandals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Due to surplus production, the factory extended its crushing capacity from 1,250 to 2,500 tonne per day in the region during 2001. From 2002 to 2005, due to an increase in demand for aquaculture, most of the farmers changed their sides affecting the sugarcane production, further leading to the closure of the sugar factory. This brought a serious hardship to 60 permanent and 62 seasonal employees, who are still waiting for the factory to reopen. Later, in 2005, keeping the struggles of factory workers in mind, the then CM late YS Rajasekhar Reddy had revived the factory after which a series of grants were sanctioned.