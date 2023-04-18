Home States Andhra Pradesh

VIT engineering entrance exam begins in 129 cities

Applicants within 1 lakh ranks can participate in the online counselling for admission to B. Tech. programmes, tentatively scheduled from April 26 to June 14. 

Published: 18th April 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

VIT-AP University

Representational image of VIT-AP University

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)-2023 commenced at the VIT AP campus in Amaravati on Monday, said VIT-AP Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy. 

VITEEE, the computer-based entrance exam, is conducted every year for admission to B. Tech programmes offered at VIT’s campuses, including Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati and Bhopal. 

Dr John Pradeep, Deputy Director of Admissions at VIT-AP University, said VITEEE will be open for BTech aspirants till April 23. The test is being conducted in three sessions on a daily basis — 9 am to 11.30 am, 12.30 pm to 3 pm, and 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Meanwhile, registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Muduganti said the entrance examination would be held at various exam centres. He said that students from 125 cities across the country and four cities abroad would appear for the online entrance examination. The results will be declared tentatively on April 26 on www.vit.ac.in . The online counselling will commence on the same day.

Applicants within 1 lakh ranks can participate in the online counselling for admission to B. Tech. programmes, tentatively scheduled from April 26 to June 14. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VITEEE 2023 VIT AP
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp