VIT engineering entrance exam begins in 129 cities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)-2023 commenced at the VIT AP campus in Amaravati on Monday, said VIT-AP Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy.

VITEEE, the computer-based entrance exam, is conducted every year for admission to B. Tech programmes offered at VIT’s campuses, including Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati and Bhopal.

Dr John Pradeep, Deputy Director of Admissions at VIT-AP University, said VITEEE will be open for BTech aspirants till April 23. The test is being conducted in three sessions on a daily basis — 9 am to 11.30 am, 12.30 pm to 3 pm, and 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Meanwhile, registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Muduganti said the entrance examination would be held at various exam centres. He said that students from 125 cities across the country and four cities abroad would appear for the online entrance examination. The results will be declared tentatively on April 26 on www.vit.ac.in . The online counselling will commence on the same day.

Applicants within 1 lakh ranks can participate in the online counselling for admission to B. Tech. programmes, tentatively scheduled from April 26 to June 14.

