Expedite Jagananna colony works: Jogi Ramesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh instructed the officials to speed up construction works at Jagananna colonies across the district. He visited the Perecehrla layout and inspected the progress of the works. Later, he held a review meeting with the district administration here on Wednesday.

The minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with a great objective has initiated Jagananna Housing Scheme under which, over 30 lakh people were given house sites. The district officials should coordinate with the local public representatives and take up the responsibility to speed up the construction works at all layouts with resolving the issues.

He instructed the officials to speed up the construction works and infrastructure facilities including bus services, water and electricity at the layouts. The nodal officers and ward secretariat volunteers should provide all required assistance to the beneficiaries and encourage them to finish the construction as early as possible.

Special chief secretary, Housing department Chief Secretary Ajay Jain said that, the State government has set a target to finish the construction of houses by December 2024. As many as 67,678 houses were approved in Guntur district, construction of nearly 8,025 houses were completed and 98 per cent houses grounding was completed.

Every Saturday should be held as a Housing Day, and the district officers and mandal level officers should visit the housing layouts under their limits to inspect the progress of works. Collector Venugopal Reddy, Housing Department GMC Sivaprasad and other officials were also present.

