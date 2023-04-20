Home States Andhra Pradesh

Expiry date nearing for YSRC rule: Naidu

Reacting to Jagan’s statement that he would go to Visakhapatnam in September, Naidu felt that it was a tactic to divert people’s attention from the CBI probe into YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Published: 20th April 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu holds a roadshow in Giddaluru I EXPRESS

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu holds a roadshow in Giddaluru I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Predicting that the expiry date is fast approaching for the YSRC government, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said it is to send Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Idupulapaya permanently.

Reacting to Jagan’s statement that he would go to Visakhapatnam in September, Naidu felt that it was a tactic to divert people’s attention from the CBI probe into YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. “As the capital issue is pending before the Supreme Court, how Jagan can announce that he will move to Visakhapatnam?” he asked.

Addressing a gathering at Giddalur in Prakasam district as part of the Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki programme on Wednesday, Naidu said it is only the TDP flag that always stands by the poor.

“Except facing hardship, the people in any part of the State are not feeling happy in the atrocious YSRC rule. The prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing, while the income of the people is touching rock bottom. Even liquor is not an exception and only ‘J’ brand liquor is manufactured by Jagan, he only supplies it and sells it making a huge money at the cost of people’s lives,” he observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC government N Chandrababu Naidu YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp