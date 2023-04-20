Expiry date nearing for YSRC rule: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Predicting that the expiry date is fast approaching for the YSRC government, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said it is to send Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Idupulapaya permanently.

Reacting to Jagan’s statement that he would go to Visakhapatnam in September, Naidu felt that it was a tactic to divert people’s attention from the CBI probe into YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. “As the capital issue is pending before the Supreme Court, how Jagan can announce that he will move to Visakhapatnam?” he asked.

Addressing a gathering at Giddalur in Prakasam district as part of the Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki programme on Wednesday, Naidu said it is only the TDP flag that always stands by the poor.

“Except facing hardship, the people in any part of the State are not feeling happy in the atrocious YSRC rule. The prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing, while the income of the people is touching rock bottom. Even liquor is not an exception and only ‘J’ brand liquor is manufactured by Jagan, he only supplies it and sells it making a huge money at the cost of people’s lives,” he observed.

