Rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh: IMD

VIJAYAWADA: Parts of Andhra are likely to get slight relief from heatwave conditions as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts thundershowers and strong winds in parts of north and south coastal AP and rain in parts of Rayalaseema in the next four days. However, parts of the State would continue to reel under heatwave conditions. 

The AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said that 125 mandals are likely to witness heatwave conditions on Thursday while Komarada in Parvatipuram and Kotananduru in the Kakinada district are likely to witness extreme heatwave conditions. 

AP State Disaster Management Authority also claimed that with the impact of the rains and thundershows, 40 mandals are likely to witness heatwave conditions. According to SDMA, 23 mandals in Vizianagaram would have heatwave conditions followed by 15 mandals in Anakapalle, 13 in Srikakulam, 12 in NTR, 11 each in Parvathipuram - Manyam and Guntur, 10 in Kakinada, seven in Alluri Sitarama Raju, six in Kadapa, five in Palnadu, four each in East Godavari and Krishna and two each mandals in Eluru and Visakhapatnam districts would be under the impact of heatwave conditions.

According to APSDMA, Palakonda in Parvathipuram - Manyam district recorded the highest temperature of 43.14 degree Celsius followed by 42.28 degree Celsius in Pachipenta and 41.79 degree Celsius in Pedduru of the same district. This was followed by 41.45 degree Celsius in Gundrevula of Kurnool in the Rayalaseema region.

Officials have warned people to go out only in case of emergency and take precautionary measures when coming out. Meanwhile, the demand for ice apples and other fruits which are known for keeping the body cool has seen an increase.

