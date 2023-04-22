Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh bags PM’s award in health sector

There are 576 village and urban health wellness centres in the district under Ayushman Bharat scheme, rendering efficient and prompt access to quality health.

Published: 22nd April 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Anakapalle district collector Ravi Pathan Setti receiving award from PM Modi in Delhi on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalli district bagged the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2022 for Promoting Swasth Bharat (Healthy Bharat) through Health and Wellness Centres.District collector Ravi Pathan Setti received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme organised at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, on the occasion of 16th Civil Services Day, on Thursday.

As per the officials, the selection of award was based on the parameters of monthly service delivery through health and wellness centres, YSR village health clinics, number of Out Patients (OPs) per month and service provision for hypertension and diabetes, tele-consultations and conduct of wellness sessions in Dr YSR village health clinics, i.e. overall comprehensive primary health care services at village-level.

Anakapalli district bagged the award for provision of 105 drugs and 14 types of diagnostics and the follow-up services to hypertension and diabetes patients, tele-consultation services at village-level and conduct of yoga sessions for wellness of the people Speaking to TNIE, collector Ravi Pathan Setti said that the family physician concept and wellness centres have proved to be a game changer in health services in the State.

“There are 576 village and urban health wellness centres in the district under Ayushman Bharat scheme, rendering efficient and prompt access to quality health. As many as 465 rural health wellness centres have been coupled with family physician concept,” the collector said. “The district has recorded 100% screening of suspected population for hypertension and diabetes,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anakapalli district Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration Swasth Bharat
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp