Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh bags PM’s award in health sector

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalli district bagged the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2022 for Promoting Swasth Bharat (Healthy Bharat) through Health and Wellness Centres.District collector Ravi Pathan Setti received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme organised at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, on the occasion of 16th Civil Services Day, on Thursday.

As per the officials, the selection of award was based on the parameters of monthly service delivery through health and wellness centres, YSR village health clinics, number of Out Patients (OPs) per month and service provision for hypertension and diabetes, tele-consultations and conduct of wellness sessions in Dr YSR village health clinics, i.e. overall comprehensive primary health care services at village-level.

Anakapalli district bagged the award for provision of 105 drugs and 14 types of diagnostics and the follow-up services to hypertension and diabetes patients, tele-consultation services at village-level and conduct of yoga sessions for wellness of the people Speaking to TNIE, collector Ravi Pathan Setti said that the family physician concept and wellness centres have proved to be a game changer in health services in the State.

“There are 576 village and urban health wellness centres in the district under Ayushman Bharat scheme, rendering efficient and prompt access to quality health. As many as 465 rural health wellness centres have been coupled with family physician concept,” the collector said. “The district has recorded 100% screening of suspected population for hypertension and diabetes,” he added.

