AP Chief Minister launches e-stamping services for easy property registration

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched the e-stamping services of the Stamps and Registrations Department at his Camp Office on Friday.

The new facility will make registration process easy as people would be able to directly pay stamp duty and registration fees through e-Stamping by preparing documents themselves for registering properties.

People can either pay through www.shcilestamp.com website or via e-stamping app on mobile using UPI. They can even pay cash after the value is ascertained.

At present, the new facility is available at more than 1,400 branches of SBI, Union Bank, Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank, CSC (common service centres), stamp vendors and Stock Holding Corporation.

Soon, it would be made available at another 1,000 centres. Stock Holding Corporation of India, which maintains the records of Stamps and Registrations Department, would extend the e-stamping services.

Deputy chief ministers K Narayana Swamy, K Satyanarayana, B Mutyala Naidu, Energy and Forest Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, revenue minister D Prasada Rao, IT advisor Seshi Reddy, special Chief Secretary (Excise, Registration and Stamps) Dr Rajat Bhargava, stamps and registrations IG Ramakrishna, DIG G Srinivasa Rao, representatives of Stock Holding Corporation of India and senior officials were present.

