Five medical colleges to come up in Andhra Pradesh soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani said that the classes in five medical colleges would start from the 2023-24 academic years (AY) as the National Medical Council (NMC) team has expressed their satisfaction inspecting the four medical colleges. The minister said "Earlier, NMC has given permissions to begin classes at Vizianagaram Medical College from 2023-24 AY and we are expecting the permissions from NMC to begin classes at Medical Colleges located in Rajahmundry, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal cities." " We are taking measures to start medical colleges in Adon, Pulivendula and Paderu for the 2024-25 AY and the works at Piduguralla Medical College are going at a brisk pace, which will be ready for the inauguration with in 2 months with 250 beds and will be later upgraded to 600 beds," she said.