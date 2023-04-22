Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five medical colleges to come up in Andhra Pradesh soon

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani said that the classes in five medical colleges would start from the 2023-24 academic years.

Published: 22nd April 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha minister Vidadala Rajini

AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini (File Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani said that the classes in five medical colleges would start from the 2023-24 academic years (AY) as the National Medical Council (NMC) team has expressed their satisfaction inspecting the four medical colleges.

The minister said “Earlier, NMC has given permissions to begin classes at Vizianagaram Medical College from 2023-24 AY and we are expecting the permissions from NMC to begin classes at Medical Colleges located in Rajahmundry, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal cities.”  

“ We are taking measures to start medical colleges in  Adon, Pulivendula and Paderu for the 2024-25 AY and the works at Piduguralla Medical College are going at a brisk pace, which will be ready for the inauguration with in 2 months with 250 beds and will be later upgraded to 600 beds,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidadala Rajani
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp