Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP general secretary Lokesh’s yatra crosses 1,000 km milestone

He started the walkathon from Kuppam in Chittoor district on January 27.

Published: 22nd April 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh during his padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’ at Chandragiri in Tirupati district.(File | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yuva Galam Padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh crossed the 1,000 km milestone at Siruguppa Cross in Adoni Assembly segment on Friday. He started the walkathon from Kuppam in Chittoor district on January 27.

Thanking all the TDP activists, who solidly stood by him in reaching the milestone of 1,000 km, he exhorted them to continue the same spirit till the goal is achieved. At least 13 committees are playing a crucial role, besides 100 volunteers, in ensuring smooth conduct of his padayatra.

In Adoni, people gathered in large numbers to have a glimpse of Lokesh. Responding to the complaint of spiralling prices of essentials commodities in the State, he promised to take effective measures to control the price rise once the TDP returns to power in the State.

The people affected by Adoni bypass road, informed Lokesh that the project was against the master plan of Adoni.Assuring the affected that the TDP would certainly stand by them, he said the TDP would inform the violation of norms to the NHAI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yuva Galam Nara Lokesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp