TDP general secretary Lokesh’s yatra crosses 1,000 km milestone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yuva Galam Padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh crossed the 1,000 km milestone at Siruguppa Cross in Adoni Assembly segment on Friday. He started the walkathon from Kuppam in Chittoor district on January 27.

Thanking all the TDP activists, who solidly stood by him in reaching the milestone of 1,000 km, he exhorted them to continue the same spirit till the goal is achieved. At least 13 committees are playing a crucial role, besides 100 volunteers, in ensuring smooth conduct of his padayatra.

In Adoni, people gathered in large numbers to have a glimpse of Lokesh. Responding to the complaint of spiralling prices of essentials commodities in the State, he promised to take effective measures to control the price rise once the TDP returns to power in the State.

The people affected by Adoni bypass road, informed Lokesh that the project was against the master plan of Adoni.Assuring the affected that the TDP would certainly stand by them, he said the TDP would inform the violation of norms to the NHAI.

VIJAYAWADA: Yuva Galam Padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh crossed the 1,000 km milestone at Siruguppa Cross in Adoni Assembly segment on Friday. He started the walkathon from Kuppam in Chittoor district on January 27. Thanking all the TDP activists, who solidly stood by him in reaching the milestone of 1,000 km, he exhorted them to continue the same spirit till the goal is achieved. At least 13 committees are playing a crucial role, besides 100 volunteers, in ensuring smooth conduct of his padayatra. In Adoni, people gathered in large numbers to have a glimpse of Lokesh. Responding to the complaint of spiralling prices of essentials commodities in the State, he promised to take effective measures to control the price rise once the TDP returns to power in the State.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The people affected by Adoni bypass road, informed Lokesh that the project was against the master plan of Adoni.Assuring the affected that the TDP would certainly stand by them, he said the TDP would inform the violation of norms to the NHAI.