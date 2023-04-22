YSRC demands Chandrababu Naidu apologise to Dalits over Nara Lokesh's remark, triggers tension

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district on Friday when the ruling YSRC cadres, led by Municipal Administration Minister A Suresh, demanded that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu tender unconditional apology to Dalits for the alleged adverse remarks made by his son Nara Lokesh against Dalits.

As Naidu visited Yerragondapalem being represented by Suresh to conduct a roadshow and address a public meeting on Friday evening, the YSRC cadres, holding black balloons and placards, demanded that Naidu hold the roadshow only after apologising the Dalits.TDP cadres tried to march towards the camp office of Suresh in retaliation. However, police controlled both the groups.

Once again tension escalated, when the TDP chief’s convoy was passing near the camp office of Suresh with YSRC activists raising slogans against Naidu and some unidentified persons hurling stones at the convoy. NSG commandos came to the rescue of Naidu and one of them suffered a head injury. The NSG commando was identified as Santosh Kumar. He was given medical aid immediately.

While the YSRC activists tried to prevent the convoy of Naidu, TDP supporters pelted stones on the camp office of Suresh. It is learnt that three YSRC activists suffered injuries in stone-pelting. Taking serious exception to the pelting of stones on his convoy, Naidu issued a stern warning to the YSRC cadres.

Addressing a roadshow on the final day of his three-day visit to Prakasam district, Naidu alleged that rowdies were ruling the roost in the YSRC government. The TDP chief felt that no one could protect the YSRC. “The next elections will be the last for Jagan’s party,” he predicted.

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district on Friday when the ruling YSRC cadres, led by Municipal Administration Minister A Suresh, demanded that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu tender unconditional apology to Dalits for the alleged adverse remarks made by his son Nara Lokesh against Dalits. As Naidu visited Yerragondapalem being represented by Suresh to conduct a roadshow and address a public meeting on Friday evening, the YSRC cadres, holding black balloons and placards, demanded that Naidu hold the roadshow only after apologising the Dalits.TDP cadres tried to march towards the camp office of Suresh in retaliation. However, police controlled both the groups. Once again tension escalated, when the TDP chief’s convoy was passing near the camp office of Suresh with YSRC activists raising slogans against Naidu and some unidentified persons hurling stones at the convoy. NSG commandos came to the rescue of Naidu and one of them suffered a head injury. The NSG commando was identified as Santosh Kumar. He was given medical aid immediately.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While the YSRC activists tried to prevent the convoy of Naidu, TDP supporters pelted stones on the camp office of Suresh. It is learnt that three YSRC activists suffered injuries in stone-pelting. Taking serious exception to the pelting of stones on his convoy, Naidu issued a stern warning to the YSRC cadres. Addressing a roadshow on the final day of his three-day visit to Prakasam district, Naidu alleged that rowdies were ruling the roost in the YSRC government. The TDP chief felt that no one could protect the YSRC. “The next elections will be the last for Jagan’s party,” he predicted.