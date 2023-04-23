Home States Andhra Pradesh

eFarmarket, the e-marketing platform to boost farm sector in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh is the first State in the country to establish an e-marketing platform called eFarmarket to connect the farmers of the State to the traders in the country.

Published: 23rd April 2023

Farming-Agriculture

By S Guru Srikanth
VIJAYAWADA:  The state government has planned to achieve a revised GTV (Gross Transaction Value) of Rs 500 crores in the first year after the launch of the eFarmarket by onboarding 10,200 traders and over 50,000 farmers for the platform. 

Andhra Pradesh is the first State in the country to establish an e-marketing platform called eFarmarket to connect the farmers of the State to the traders in the country. The platform will provide end-to-end solutions for buyers and sellers of agriculture and horticulture produce traded in Andhra Pradesh.

It is a comprehensive end-to-end agri marketplace service portal aimed at the complete agri value chain in India. eFarmarket is a market portal that would cater to all the needs of farmers, covering trade and post-market needs. Andhra Pradesh Farmers E-Virkaya Corporation Limited (APFEVCL) is registered as a special purpose vehicle for implementing eFarmarket project in June 2021 and subsequently, eFarmarket mobile application has been customised with business process. 

As many as  2,932 traders and 3,471 farmers have benefited in the financial year 2022-23 (uptill December 2022) through eFarmarket application, where the total transaction recorded was Rs 45.93 crores. 

Besides it, Multi-Purpose Facilitation Centres (MPFCs) are being established for the development of agriculture infrastructure facilities at each Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBKs). In the first phase, 1,123 warehouses, drying platforms and other infrastructure are under construction with an estimated cost of Rs 736.03 crores.  

In the second phase of MPFCs, as many as 1,238 warehouses drying platforms and other infrastructure facilities will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 852.44 crores. Officials said eFarmarket and MPFCs at RBKs’ are meant to ensure that farmers are able to sell their produce hassle-free, at the best possible profitable price. 

