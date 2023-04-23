Probe attack on Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy, Centre urged

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing police of violating standing orders regarding VIP security during the visit of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to Prakasam district, AP High Court advocate Gudapati Lakshminarayana wrote a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla requesting him to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the series of incidents in general and Yerragondapalem incident in particular and ensure that the perpetrators are punished as per law.

The advocate informed that the police ‘sided’ with the anti-social elements, who attacked Naidu’s convoy. The timely action by the NSG in providing security cover to Naidu protected him. The severe pelting of stones by the anti-social elements had hit NSG commanding officer Santosh Kumar. He suffered a bleeding head injury and received stitches at the local hospital.

The police had blatantly sided with the miscreants and goons by giving information about the tour schedule of Naidu and directing them towards the convoy. Further, the police in spite of prior information about the assembly of anti-social elements in the guise of protest, did not prevent or stop them as per Section 151 CrPC, he stated.

Meanwhile, condemning the attack on the TDP supremo during his roadshow at Yerragondapalem on Friday, the TDP on Saturday launched an all-out attack against the YSRC government. It blamed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Government Advisor and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and IPac for the attack against Naidu.

In a statement, TDP State President K Atchannaidu accused the YSRC leaders of hatching a conspiracy against Naidu.

“Anticipating the possibility of an attack on Naidu, I wrote to the Director General of Police and also the SPs of Kadapa, Prakasam and Palnadu districts in advance. Similarly, TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah also complained to the DGP. However, the attack took place and it was all nothing but the conspiracy jointly hatched by the police and the ruling YSRC leaders,” Atchannaidu observed.

Stating that the frustration of Jagan reached its peak out of fear of a debacle in the next elections, TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the attack on Naidu’s convoy with stones reflected the atrocious rule of Jagan.

Taking the Chief Minister as a role model, the State ministers and ruling party leaders also resorted to cheap politics, he alleged.

Accusing Jagan of using Dalits as pawns to attack Naidu at Yerragondapalem, TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu felt that in case the NSG opened fire to save Naidu from the attack, it would be the hapless Dalits, who fell victims.

