‘TTD at fault for not collecting rent for Padmavati Nilayam’

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has found fault with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) over the lethargic attitude towards collecting the monthly rent amount for Padmavati Nilayam. It was leased out to Tirupati district administration, where the Tirupati district collectorate was established.

BJP State Secretary G Bhanu Prakash Reddy pointed out that the TTD had made a lease agreement to collect Rs 21 lakh per month from the government for running Tirupati collectorate. However, the TTD didn’t collect the rent amount totalling Rs 2.5 crore for the past 12 months from the government, he alleged.

“TTD made a mistake in the first place by giving Padmavati Nilayam to Tirupati collectorate and second by asking the State government to pay Rs 100 crore for the complete handover of the building, he added.

He questioned whether the TTD board had discussed the matter during the board meeting and got the board’s approval before it could completely hand over Padmavati Nilayam to the government for Rs 100 crore that was constructed by TTD.

He demanded the authorities disclose the details of the persons who drafted the plan to hand over the building which was built for the purpose of devotees. He further demanded the TTD roll back its decision and otherwise warned of a Statewide struggle.

