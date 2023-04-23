Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘TTD at fault for not collecting rent for Padmavati Nilayam’

BJP State Secretary G Bhanu Prakash Reddy pointed out that the TTD had made a lease agreement to collect Rs 21 lakh per month from the government for running Tirupati collectorate.

Published: 23rd April 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Fine, money, Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has found fault with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) over the lethargic attitude towards collecting the monthly rent amount for Padmavati Nilayam. It was leased out to Tirupati district administration, where the Tirupati district collectorate was established.

BJP State Secretary G Bhanu Prakash Reddy pointed out that the TTD had made a lease agreement to collect Rs 21 lakh per month from the government for running Tirupati collectorate. However, the TTD didn’t collect the rent amount totalling Rs 2.5 crore for the past 12 months from the government, he alleged. 

“TTD made a mistake in the first place by giving Padmavati Nilayam to Tirupati collectorate and second by asking the State government to pay Rs 100 crore for the complete handover of the building, he added. 

He questioned whether the TTD board had discussed the matter during the board meeting and got the board’s approval before it could completely hand over Padmavati Nilayam to the government for Rs 100 crore that was constructed by TTD. 

He demanded the authorities disclose the details of the persons who drafted the plan to hand over the building which was built for the purpose of devotees. He further demanded the TTD roll back its decision and otherwise warned of a Statewide struggle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padmavati Nilayam TTD BJP Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp