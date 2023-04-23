YSRC blames Naidu for stone-pelting in Yerragondapalem

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders, including ministers, launched a broadside against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his son Lokesh’s comments on Dalits and took exception to stone pelting on YSRC activists in Yerragondapalem for demanding an apology.

Speaking to mediapersons at Yerragondapalem on Saturday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh accused the TDP chief of polluting the peaceful atmosphere of his constituency with his roadshow.

“If you (Naidu) belittle Dalits, we will not leave you,” he warned and demanded action against those who pelted stones at YSRC cadres and a case against Naidu for hindering traffic on the national highway.

He maintained that it was TDP that pelted stones and not YSRC, being accused. He said they were attacked only for demanding Naidu apologise for his son Lokesh’s remarks on Dalits. He asserted that till Naidu tenders apologize, they will not leave the issue. He also found fault with a section of the media for distorting the incident.

He even dared Naidu to take a pledge in the Kanipakam temple as to who attacked whom. He dismissed Naidu’s speeches and roadshows as diversion politics.

YSRC leader and Advisor (Social Justice) to Government Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said Naidu, a rejected leader, more so by Dalits and tribals, was conspiring to return to power by any means. “Both the father and son are cut from the same cloth. Both have insulted Dalits,” he said and questioned what is wrong in Suresh, a Dalit leader, from staging a protest demanding an apology for an uncalled remark. He said they all will protest demanding an apology wherever Naidu goes.

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said Naidu is acting like a ‘street thug’ as evident from his threatening tone, language and gestures. Accusing Naidu of instigating his party workers to pelt stones on YSRC activists led by Suresh, he said Naidu is anti-Dalit to the core.

He demanded to know whether it was not true that Lokesh belittled Dalits. He also took exception to Naidu’s comments on Suresh, questioning his very roots. Nagarjuna said except for making comments, Naidu failed to install the statue of BR Ambedkar, which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to do shortly.

YSRC MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and M Arun Kumar also demanded that the TDP chief tender an apology for his and his son’s comments against Dalits and Dalit ministers.

