Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC blames Naidu for stone-pelting in Yerragondapalem

YSRC MLCs Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and M Arun Kumar also demanded that the TDP chief tender an apology to his and his son’s comments against Dalits and Dalit ministers.

Published: 23rd April 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders, including ministers, launched a broadside against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his son Lokesh’s comments on Dalits and took exception to stone pelting on YSRC activists in Yerragondapalem for demanding an apology. 

Speaking to mediapersons at Yerragondapalem on Saturday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh accused the TDP chief of polluting the peaceful atmosphere of his constituency with his roadshow. 

“If you (Naidu) belittle Dalits, we will not leave you,” he warned and demanded action against those who pelted stones at YSRC cadres and a case against Naidu for hindering traffic on the national highway. 
He maintained that it was TDP that pelted stones and not YSRC, being accused. He said they were attacked only for demanding Naidu apologise for his son Lokesh’s remarks on Dalits. He asserted that till Naidu tenders apologize, they will not leave the issue. He also found fault with a section of the media for distorting the incident. 

He even dared Naidu to take a pledge in the Kanipakam temple as to who attacked whom. He dismissed Naidu’s speeches and roadshows as diversion politics. 

YSRC leader and Advisor (Social Justice) to Government Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said Naidu, a rejected leader, more so by Dalits and tribals, was conspiring to return to power by any means. “Both the father and son are cut from the same cloth. Both have insulted Dalits,” he said and questioned what is wrong in Suresh, a Dalit leader, from staging a protest demanding an apology for an uncalled remark. He said they all will protest demanding an apology wherever Naidu goes.

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said Naidu is acting like a ‘street thug’ as evident from his threatening tone, language and gestures.  Accusing Naidu of instigating his party workers to pelt stones on YSRC activists led by Suresh, he said Naidu is anti-Dalit to the core. 

He demanded to know whether it was not true that Lokesh belittled Dalits.  He also took exception to Naidu’s comments on  Suresh, questioning his very roots. Nagarjuna said except for making comments, Naidu failed to install the statue of BR Ambedkar, which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to do shortly. 

YSRC MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and M Arun Kumar also demanded that the TDP chief tender an apology for his and his son’s comments against Dalits and Dalit ministers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP YSRC Dalit Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp