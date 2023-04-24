‘AP’s energy efficiency cell will gain global attention’: AEEE President

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Impressed by the tangible results of Andhra Pradesh in the area of energy conservation and energy efficiency, Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AEEE) president Satish Kumar hailed the pro-active steps taken by the State government, particularly the unique initiative of involving all the departments through constitution of energy conservation (EC) cells.

As part of a series of meetings with prominent organisations at the national level to take insights in the energy efficiency field, the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) officials interacted with the AEEE, which is an organisation that supports policy implementation and works on creating awareness about energy efficiency.

“The purpose of energy conservation cells is a thoughtful step by the Andhra Pradesh government to encourage efficient use of energy, ensure reduction of energy consumption as well as electricity bills by effectively implementing energy conservation and energy efficiency activities so that economic burden shall be reduced among the government departments. In fact, it is good to know that nine secretariat departments, 33 HoDs and more than 70 autonomous organisations have constituted Energy Conservation cells so far in the State with each cell acting as a nodal agency for the effective implementation of energy conservation and energy efficiency measures in the respective department and organization,” he said.

Satish Kumar opined that the concept of EC cells could be replicated by other States as well which could pave the way for better realisation of State energy efficiency goals. He mentioned the positive comments of Michael Oppermann, top executive of the International Energy Agency (IEA), who appreciated the massive housing scheme of Andhra Pradesh in a global webinar organised by the BEE for its intent to build around 3 million affordable houses, which has a potential to create around 2.5 lakh jobs and the role of APSECM in promoting energy efficiency in Jagananna Colonies.

“It clearly reflects the pro-active approach of the AP government to attract global attention in energy efficiency area.”

