Mass survey by YSRC reaches out to over one crore families in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the party’s mass public outreach campaign, Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu, has been receiving a great response, the YSRC on Monday said they have achieved a significant milestone by covering over one crore families during the survey in the first 15 days. The ruling party aims to reach out to all 1.65 crore families in the State.

Describing the public’s response as extraordinary, Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivas said, “In the first 15 days, we reached out to one crore families. More than 79 lakh missed calls have been received in support of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government.”

It may be recalled that the ruling party had kicked off the mass door-to-door campaign on April 7, along with party leaders and Gruha Saradhulu. As part of the programme, which the YSRC has been dubbed as the country’s largest-every survey conducted by a political party, leaders visit each and every household in the State and explain to the people about the YSRC government’s welfare programmes.

Following this, they paste a sticker of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the houses with the people’s consent and also ask them to give a missed call to a number as a gesture of extending support to the government.

Citing ‘good response’, the programme that was earlier scheduled to conclude on April 20 was extended till April 29.

Two weeks after launching the survey, the YSRC presented an interim report and highlighted the positive response that the party received on ground.

Stating that the ruling party’s aim is to survey 100% households in the State, Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy explained, “YSRC’s effort is to focus on areas where the Opposition is believed to be traditionally strong, without any discrimination of religion, caste and community. The kind of trust that people have on Jagan cannot be described in words. We invite each and everyone to visit any Sachivalayam and see the response for themselves.”

Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram expressed, “CM Jagan is a public leader who has cemented himself for reliability and has ushered in a new era of welfare.”

Kamalapuram MLA Ravindranath Reddy said, “People in large numbers will bless Jagan’s government as it has fulfilled 100% Navaratnalu promises. At the end of the mega survey, it will be clear that Jagan is the only person whom the people of Andhra Pradesh can trust for the well-being of them and their children.”

Further, he added, “The Opposition is having sleepless nights because of the positive feedback that Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu has received, especially in Assembly constituencies that are traditionally considered to be their stronghold.”

Sharing inputs from ground, Anantapur district president Pyla Narasimhaiah said, “The one thing that stands out in our survey is public trust in Jagan. That in itself is a fantastic feat!” The YSRC said it would reveal final results of the mega survey on April 29, the last day of the campaign.

