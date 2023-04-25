Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rayalaseema organisations step up stir for irrigation water in Andhra

Agitators demand govt to stop the Upper Bhadra project and construct barrage-cum-bridge at Siddeswaram

Published: 25th April 2023

Rayalaseema movement

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Rayalaseema movement, voicing demands related to the water issues, particularly on Upper Bhadra of Karnataka and Siddeswara Bridge of Andhra Pradesh, intensified on Monday. 

Based on the present situation, Byreddy Rajashekhar Reddy said their main demand is to immediately stop the Upper Bhadra project which was being constructed in Karnataka and should construct a barrage-cum-bridge at Siddeswaram instead of iconic bridge, crossing River Krishna near Sangameswaram in Nandyal district. “If Upper Bhadra project is complete in Karnataka, the Rayalaseema region will not get even a single drop of surplus water.

They have moved forward for the statutory water rights of Rayalaseema and not only secured the rights to Telugu Ganga, Galeru Nagari, Handri Neeva, Veligonda, Muchumarri, Guru Raghavendra and Siddapuram Lift Irrigation Schemes but also achieved the minimum water level of 854 feet in Srisailam reservoir,” he said. “Once again the people of Rayalaseema will have to face injustice if we do not raise our voices to get our rightful demands.

If we do not condemn political cheaters who are not focusing on their region then Rayalaseema region will have to face huge loss,” said the Rayalaseema steering committee convener. He called upon the people to unite and fight for judicial capital, completion of pending projects, the rightful share of water for irrigation and establishment of Industries. 

JC Diwakar Reddy said the Rayalaseema region will only develop if they are included in Telangana state.

Rayalaseema-based social organizations including several political leaders, management association of various private school, students and youth joint action committees, advocates joint action committee, intellectuals association, junior and degree college associations and engineering college associations jointly conducted a one-day fasting camp with name of ‘Rayalaseema Kathavya Deeksha’ in Kurnool city. The movement attracted huge response as over ten thousand activists from all the districts of the region participated in this protest organized at STBC college ground in the city. 

Former MLAs and former ministers S Sailajanath, Tulasi Reddy, JC Diwakar Reddy, Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy, Gangula Pratap Reddy, Film actor Gaddhar, Tulasi Reddy, Manda Krishna Madiga and others participants raised slogans like ‘Jai Rayalaseema’.

