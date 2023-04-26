34 out of 54 expatriates from Andhra Pradesh found safe in Sudan

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: There are 54 expatriates from Andhra Pradesh stranded in violence-hit Sudan, according to the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).APNRTS has set up a special helpline desk to identify natives of AP in Sudan. Of the total, 34 have been found to be safe, said APNRTS president Medapati Venkat. “The remaining 20 people are 30 kms from the conflict zone and efforts are underway to reach out to them,” he added. Further, officials have confirmed that the 34 expatriates have already reached Port Sudan by the coast of Red Sea and are expected to proceed further to a safe place.

Over the past 12 days, 427 people have lost lives, including 273 civilians, due to the fierce fighting between Sudan’s army and paramilitary forces. The conflict has left over 3,700 people wounded.

Following this, India launched Operation Kaveri to evacuate Indians from the strife-torn country. According to official reports, there are 4,000 Indians in Sudan.

Elaborating on the status of the 20 expatriates, Venkat said, “We could not get in touch with them due to telecom signal issues. The society is reaching out to them on behalf of the AP government.”He explained that the group has created a WhatsApp group as the 54 people are not together. The Central government had contacted the society through AP Bhavan in New Delhi two days ago asking it for information on stranded people or any distress calls received from the African nation.

Venkat said they have provided all the information and have written to the Indian Embassy two times to ensure the safety of expatriates. Further, all 54 expatriates have been directed to register themselves with the local embassy so that they can be evacuated as soon as possible.

APNRTS deputy director Kareem said the 34 people have been instructed to board the navy ship which sailed from Sudan on Tuesday. “Though we don’t exactly know how many people boarded the ship, we are in contact with the Indian Embassy to ensure their safety. While we believe hundreds of people from AP might have been stranded in the African nation, we have details for only 54. We have urged the group to share details of APNRTS with their acquaintances, so we take track them, too, and bring them to safety,” he explained.

Provide flight tickets to stranded AP people: Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to take all steps to evacuate those from Andhra stranded in Sudan. Jagan said, “Similar to the manner in which natives from Ukraine were evacuated, arrangements should be made to provide flight tickets and ensure other travel arrangements.”

