Home States Andhra Pradesh

All AP school textbooks now available in PDF format 

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana today launched these e-books after releasing intermediate examination results.

Published: 26th April 2023 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has now made all school textbooks available in soft copy (PDF) format on the school education department's website for people to download and print them for their use.

As many as 371 e-books, 135 major and 218 minor, will be available.

However, these cannot be exploited for commercial purposes, said School Education Department Commissioner S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday "Today we are starting a new system. Besides printed books, all these text books will now be available in PDF format on the website," said Kumar.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana today launched these e-books after releasing intermediate examination results.

Out of the 371, the Commissioner said 353 are available right now while the remaining 18 will be ready in a couple of days.

According to Kumar, these soft copies are an iteration or another step ahead of the QR codes printed on textbooks which also allow people to download the books in digital format on mobile phones or personal computers.

He said everybody, including private and public schools, are free to download and print the e-books but commercializing or modifying them into guidebooks is prohibited, which is unlawful and against the Copyright Act.

Meanwhile, Kumar noted that the education department is already freely distributing 4.8 crore textbooks to 42 lakh students from government schools and another 3.16 crore to 28 lakh students from private schools, which will now be supplemented by e-books.

Earlier, the Education Minister released intermediate examination results for the academic year 2022-23 in which 61 percent of the first-year students and 72 percent of the second-year students who appeared for examinations have passed.

More than 4.3 lakh students appeared for the first-year examinations and over 3.79 lakh appeared for the second-year examinations.

In both first-year and second year examinations, girls outshone boys, 65 percent girls cleared the exams to 58 percent boys in the first year and 75 percent girls to 68 percent boys in the second year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh PDF format textbooks
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp