Vivekananda Reddy murder case: Sunitha’s statements contradictory, says Avinash Reddy

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha met Avinash Reddy at the CM’s camp office after the Praja Darbar programme.

YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A tense situation prevailed in Pulivendula on Tuesday. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy returned to Pulivendula from Hyderabad. The CBI team probing the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy also reached the town. Avinash Reddy, who is also YSRC in charge of Pulivendula constituency, reached the town at 3 pm from Hyderabad to participate in Praja Darbar held at the CM’s camp office and received petitions from the general public for grievance redressal.

The presence of Avinash Reddy and the CBI officials in Pulivendula assumed significance in the backdrop of Avinash Reddy filing an anticipatory bail petition in the Telangana High Court, which was scheduled for hearing on April 25 and the due date of HC’s interim order directing the CBI does not arrest Avinash Reddy in Vivekananda Reddy till April 25 ended. The news that the CBI might arrest Avinash Reddy in Viveka’s case had led to a tense situation as YSRC cadres in large numbers gathered at the camp office. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha met Avinash Reddy at the CM’s camp office after the Praja Darbar programme.

Interacting with mediapersons after holding Praja Darbar, Avinash Reddy said there were many contradictions in the statement submitted to CBI by Sunitha, daughter of Viveka, regarding the murder probe. “In the first statement submitted to the CBI, Sunitha never mentioned my name or my father’s name. The statement also did not mention our role in hiding the letter at the crime scene. Now, Sunitha had given a completely contradictory statement, falsely accusing him, his father Bhaskar Reddy and Shankar Reddy in the case, he said.

“Only after Rajasekhar Reddy, husband of Sunitha called him, I went to Viveka’s house on the day of Viveka’s death. Had there been a 15-minute delay in getting a call from Rajasekhar Reddy, today I wouldn’t have been falsely implicated in the Viveka murder case,” Avinash Reddy said, adding that he or his father and Shankar Reddy had absolutely no role in the murder. On his possible arrest in the Viveka murder case, Avinash Reddy replied, “It’s God’s destiny. And I believe in Dharma and Dharma would protect me.”

