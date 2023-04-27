Home States Andhra Pradesh

Construction at Kakinada CRZ stopped, says Collector

The civic body chief took action accordingly and removed the obstruction on the creek for free flow of sea water.

Published: 27th April 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary near Kakinada beckons eco-tourists

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In response to a writ petition filed by environmentalist Satyanarayana Bolisetty alleging that mangroves were affected due to construction activity at the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ)-1 (A) in Dummulapeta and Parloipeta of Kakinada, district Collector in the Action Taken Report (ATR) submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said construction works were stopped in the region after the high court had issued status quo orders. Subsequently,  the proposal for providing house sites in the areas was also dropped, he added.

On NGT’s directions, the collector filed the ATR on the various recommendations made by the tribunal in connection with the restoration of mangroves. The collector said all attempts to convert the mangrove lands, including a proposal for providing house sites, were dropped after the HC order on April 23 in 2020. “Directions were issued to the commissioner of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) to implement the orders by restoring the creek,” he explained.

The civic body chief took action accordingly and removed the obstruction on the creek for the free flow of seawater. After reports that land was being converted for a lorry stand emerged, the KMC commissioner was directed to inspect the land and take all steps to prevent any encroachments. Further, the tribunal was informed that officials have taken measures to protect the lands by installing CCTVs in and around the site.

“To avoid any trespassing and encroachment, security personnel were deployed to keep a check round the clock,’’ the ATR read. The Corporation also cleared gravel that was dumped at the site.“A trench was excavated across the approach road at the entrance of the site to prevent entry into the mangrove area. The KMC has started a plantation drive by initially procuring 10,000 mangroves from the forest nursery of Koringa through Kakinada DFO,” the district administration said.

Meanwhile, AP Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA), has formed a committee with one member each from NCZMA, SCZMA, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, East Godavari Estuarine Ecosystem Foundation, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History and National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management as per the NGT directives, has sought an eight-week extension to submit its report on the damage caused to the mangroves.

Satyanarayana Bolisetty had filed the writ petition stating that works under the Pedalandariki Illu were causing damage to the mangroves in parts of Dummulapeta and Parloipeta, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, 2011 and 2019, where the areas were classified as CRZ - I and CRZ - IA respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kakinada NGT Coastal Regulatory Zone construction works
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp