Construction at Kakinada CRZ stopped, says Collector

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In response to a writ petition filed by environmentalist Satyanarayana Bolisetty alleging that mangroves were affected due to construction activity at the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ)-1 (A) in Dummulapeta and Parloipeta of Kakinada, district Collector in the Action Taken Report (ATR) submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said construction works were stopped in the region after the high court had issued status quo orders. Subsequently, the proposal for providing house sites in the areas was also dropped, he added.

On NGT’s directions, the collector filed the ATR on the various recommendations made by the tribunal in connection with the restoration of mangroves. The collector said all attempts to convert the mangrove lands, including a proposal for providing house sites, were dropped after the HC order on April 23 in 2020. “Directions were issued to the commissioner of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) to implement the orders by restoring the creek,” he explained.

The civic body chief took action accordingly and removed the obstruction on the creek for the free flow of seawater. After reports that land was being converted for a lorry stand emerged, the KMC commissioner was directed to inspect the land and take all steps to prevent any encroachments. Further, the tribunal was informed that officials have taken measures to protect the lands by installing CCTVs in and around the site.

“To avoid any trespassing and encroachment, security personnel were deployed to keep a check round the clock,’’ the ATR read. The Corporation also cleared gravel that was dumped at the site.“A trench was excavated across the approach road at the entrance of the site to prevent entry into the mangrove area. The KMC has started a plantation drive by initially procuring 10,000 mangroves from the forest nursery of Koringa through Kakinada DFO,” the district administration said.

Meanwhile, AP Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA), has formed a committee with one member each from NCZMA, SCZMA, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, East Godavari Estuarine Ecosystem Foundation, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History and National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management as per the NGT directives, has sought an eight-week extension to submit its report on the damage caused to the mangroves.

Satyanarayana Bolisetty had filed the writ petition stating that works under the Pedalandariki Illu were causing damage to the mangroves in parts of Dummulapeta and Parloipeta, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, 2011 and 2019, where the areas were classified as CRZ - I and CRZ - IA respectively.

VISAKHAPATNAM: In response to a writ petition filed by environmentalist Satyanarayana Bolisetty alleging that mangroves were affected due to construction activity at the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ)-1 (A) in Dummulapeta and Parloipeta of Kakinada, district Collector in the Action Taken Report (ATR) submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said construction works were stopped in the region after the high court had issued status quo orders. Subsequently, the proposal for providing house sites in the areas was also dropped, he added. On NGT’s directions, the collector filed the ATR on the various recommendations made by the tribunal in connection with the restoration of mangroves. The collector said all attempts to convert the mangrove lands, including a proposal for providing house sites, were dropped after the HC order on April 23 in 2020. “Directions were issued to the commissioner of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) to implement the orders by restoring the creek,” he explained. The civic body chief took action accordingly and removed the obstruction on the creek for the free flow of seawater. After reports that land was being converted for a lorry stand emerged, the KMC commissioner was directed to inspect the land and take all steps to prevent any encroachments. Further, the tribunal was informed that officials have taken measures to protect the lands by installing CCTVs in and around the site.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “To avoid any trespassing and encroachment, security personnel were deployed to keep a check round the clock,’’ the ATR read. The Corporation also cleared gravel that was dumped at the site.“A trench was excavated across the approach road at the entrance of the site to prevent entry into the mangrove area. The KMC has started a plantation drive by initially procuring 10,000 mangroves from the forest nursery of Koringa through Kakinada DFO,” the district administration said. Meanwhile, AP Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA), has formed a committee with one member each from NCZMA, SCZMA, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, East Godavari Estuarine Ecosystem Foundation, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History and National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management as per the NGT directives, has sought an eight-week extension to submit its report on the damage caused to the mangroves. Satyanarayana Bolisetty had filed the writ petition stating that works under the Pedalandariki Illu were causing damage to the mangroves in parts of Dummulapeta and Parloipeta, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, 2011 and 2019, where the areas were classified as CRZ - I and CRZ - IA respectively.