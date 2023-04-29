CM Jagan to lay stone for `23.73-crore jetty at Chintapalli

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: To promote inland fishing along with marine fisheries, the State government has given its nod for constructing a floating jetty (fish landing centre) at Chintapalli in Pusapatirega mandal in the district. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the floating jetty on May 3, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 23.73 crore. If the floating jetty is constructed, it will be the second largest in the State after the one at Pudimadaka.

At least 20,000 fishermen of the Vizianagaram district will be benefited from the construction of the jetty. Vizianagaram district has a 21.44 km coastline with nearly 4,000 fishermen families. At least 20,000 people are dependent on fishing directly or indirectly for their livelihood.

According to the fisheries department statistics, Vizianagaram has 711 motor boats and 417 traditional boats. At least 487 motor boats and 361 traditional boats are in Chintapalli and neighbouring coastal villages in Pusapatirega mandal. But the majority of the fishermen have been operating their boats either from Visakhapatnam or other districts due to the lack of a fish landing centre and a fishing harbour in Vizianagaram. The construction of a fishing harbour or a floating jetty has become a distant dream for the fishermen of the district for the past three decades. To fulfil the long-cherished dream of the fishermen, the State government has sanctioned the floating jetty at Chintapalli.

Speaking to TNIE, district fisheries co-operative society president Barri Chinnappanna said, “Construction of a harbour or a jetty has become a distant dream for the fishermen of the district. Though the district has talented fisherfolk, they are forced to migrate to other States in search of livelihood due to the lack of proper fishing and marketing facilities in Vizianagaram.

We are thankful to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning the floating jetty for the district. I hope the jetty will help prevent migration of fishermen from Vizianagaram and improve their standards.”

