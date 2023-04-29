Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan to lay stone for `23.73-crore jetty at Chintapalli

To fulfil the long-cherished dream of the fishermen, the State government has sanctioned the floating jetty at Chintapalli. 

Published: 29th April 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Jetty

Proposed site for floating jetty at Chintapalli in Pusapatirega mandal. (Photo | express)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: To promote inland fishing along with marine fisheries, the State government has given its nod for constructing a floating jetty (fish landing centre) at Chintapalli in Pusapatirega mandal in the district. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the floating jetty on May 3, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 23.73 crore. If the floating jetty is constructed, it will be the second largest in the State after the one at Pudimadaka. 

At least 20,000 fishermen of the Vizianagaram district will be benefited from the construction of the jetty. Vizianagaram district has a 21.44 km coastline with nearly 4,000 fishermen families. At least 20,000 people are dependent on fishing directly or indirectly for their livelihood. 

According to the fisheries department statistics, Vizianagaram has 711 motor boats and 417 traditional boats. At least 487 motor boats and 361 traditional boats are in Chintapalli and neighbouring coastal villages in Pusapatirega mandal. But the majority of the fishermen have been operating their boats either from Visakhapatnam or other districts due to the lack of a fish landing centre and a fishing harbour in Vizianagaram. The construction of a fishing harbour or a floating jetty has become a distant dream for the fishermen of the district for the past three decades. To fulfil the long-cherished dream of the fishermen, the State government has sanctioned the floating jetty at Chintapalli. 

Speaking to TNIE, district fisheries co-operative society president Barri Chinnappanna said, “Construction of a harbour or a jetty has become a distant dream for the fishermen of the district. Though the district has talented fisherfolk, they are forced to migrate to other States in search of livelihood due to the lack of proper fishing and marketing facilities in Vizianagaram.

We are thankful to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning the floating jetty for the district. I hope the jetty will help prevent migration of fishermen from Vizianagaram and improve their standards.”

AT LEAST 20K FISHERMEN WILL GET BENEFITED
At least 20,000 fishermen of Vizianagaram district will be benefited from the construction of the jetty. Vizianagaram district has a 21.44 km coastline with nearly 4,000 fishermen families. At least 20,000 people are dependent on fishing directly or indirectly for their livelihood. At least 487 motor boats and 361 traditional boats are in Chintapalli and neighbouring coastal villages

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chintapalli Jagan Mohan floating jetty
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp