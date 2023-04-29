Synergise Vedic text with modern tech: Governor S Abdul Nazeer

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Stating that Vedas are the repositories of knowledge given to us by our forefathers, Governor S Abdul Nazeer emphasised on the need to take forward the abundant wisdom to the current and later generations by developing a synergy between the ancient Indian tradition and modern science and technology.

He was speaking at the seventh convocation ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) as its Chancellor. The programme was held at the Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Friday.

Stating that Vedas have been a treasure trove of knowledge for several ages, he urged the Vedic scholars and students to decipher the ancient wisdom and spread its essence for the well-being of humanity. In his address, the Governor observed that Vedas were the first fruits of human intellectual pursuits, while Sanskrit is the medium to transmit knowledge from one generation to another.

He appreciated the management of the TTD-run SVVU for its efforts to cater to present-day needs by combining traditional wisdom with modern science to achieve fruitful results. “I was informed that the University has so far digitised nearly 3,000 manuscripts. I wish the University reaches greater heights in its endeavours to spread the vast knowledge for the benefit of not just the society and country, but also across the world,” the Chancellor said.

Describing Vedic scholars and students as the torchbearers of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy urged them to strive hard to “explore, research and unearth the hidden knowledge in Vedas and sacred texts for the welfare of humanity.”

Highlighting the development activities and future projects of the institute that was established in 2006, University Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murty said classes for the academic year 2023-24 have already commenced as per the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“Revival of Adrashan Veda Gurukulam, new academic programmes like Adhindriya Vijnanam, Pauranika Sikshana certificate courses are also on the cards which will help in enabling people to understand and appreciate the richness of our ancient texts. In an effort to strengthen Veda Vidya, all Vedic schools, including Veda Vignana Peetham of TTD, have been brought under a single umbrella in SVVU. Besides, 140 Veda pathashalas across the country are being given financial support,” he explained.

Later, the University Chancellor conferred Maha Mahopadhyaya title on Subrahmanya Shastri Salakshana Ghanapati and Mani Dravida Shastry, and Vachaspathi title on Ramasomayaji Shastry and Vamsikrishna Ghanapati. Joint executive officer (Education) Sada Bhargavi, deputy EO Bhaskar Reddy, University registrar Radhe Syam, deans, faculty, scholars, students and other officials were present.

