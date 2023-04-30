Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan signals possible poll alliance with Naidu

The meeting gains significance as the duo met at a time when speculations are rife that there would be political alliance between the TDP and JSP.

Published: 30th April 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan called on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Saturday. It is learnt that the duo discussed the existing political situation and people issues in Andhra Pradesh.

Photo | Twitter

The meeting gains significance as the duo met at a time when speculations are rife that there would be a political alliance between the TDP and JSP. Though the JSP has been proposing an alliance of all major political outfits in the State to defeat the YSRC, the BJP is not inclined to ally with TDP.

Amid this, the meeting between the two leaders, which lasted for more than an hour, took place. Sources said both parties are trying to bring on all the opposition parties so as to give a tough fight to the ruling YSRC in the 2024 elections.

Though what exactly transpired between the two leaders was not known, the one-to-one meeting comes after the actor-turned-politician visited the national capital and met several top leaders of the BJP recently. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp