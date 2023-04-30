Pawan Kalyan signals possible poll alliance with Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan called on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Saturday. It is learnt that the duo discussed the existing political situation and people issues in Andhra Pradesh.

Photo | Twitter

The meeting gains significance as the duo met at a time when speculations are rife that there would be a political alliance between the TDP and JSP. Though the JSP has been proposing an alliance of all major political outfits in the State to defeat the YSRC, the BJP is not inclined to ally with TDP.

Amid this, the meeting between the two leaders, which lasted for more than an hour, took place. Sources said both parties are trying to bring on all the opposition parties so as to give a tough fight to the ruling YSRC in the 2024 elections.

Though what exactly transpired between the two leaders was not known, the one-to-one meeting comes after the actor-turned-politician visited the national capital and met several top leaders of the BJP recently.

