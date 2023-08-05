Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gang inspired by ‘Pushpa’ smuggle red sanders, 10 held

One of the accused, Ramana Reddy,  is a repeat offender who would deploy woodcutters through Elagiri in Tamil Nadu to chop the red sanders trees in the forest area.

Published: 05th August 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force with the seized sanders. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a scene straight out of the Tollywood movie ‘Pushpa’, a gang of 14 members were involved in smuggling red sanders from the Balapalli east forest area in Railway Kodur range using an ambulance so that they can trick officials at check posts. However, the gang ran out of luck as the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) nabbed 10 members of the gang on Thursday (August 3).

According to Task Force DSP (Operations) D Muralidhar, RSI Raghavendra’s team while conducting a combing operation in the forest area identified a person moving suspiciously on a motorcycle. They took him into their custody. After he spilled the beans, the Task Force officials conducted a raid and observed an ambulance stationed in the forest area.

The sleuths held seven of them. They said Ramana Reddy, a key accused in the case, is a repeat offender. A native of Vinjamur in Nellore district, he would deploy woodcutters through Elagiri in Tamil Nadu to chop the red sanders trees in the forest area.  

The Preventive Detention Act was also invoked against him earlier, yet he continued to smuggle the logs. Officials added that Ramana Reddy is at large. Another accused in the case, Prasad, was responsible for moving the woodcutters into the forest from Anantapur via Gooty, Tirupati and drop them in the Balapalli forest area. Task Force police registered a case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
red sandersRed Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force Pushpa Preventive Detention Act
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp