TDP cadre goes berserk in Angallu and Punganur during Naidu visit, 50 hurt

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Telugu Desam Party Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Anagallu in Annamayya district and Punganur in Chittoor district to inspect the status of irrigation projects turned violent as activists of the yellow party and the YSRC clashed, injuring around 50 police officers.

The mob set two police vehicles on fire, and pelted stones at policemen, forcing them to lob tear gas to control the situation. The incident soon escalated into a political blame game with both the parties holding each other responsible for the violence.

Chittoor SP Y Rishanth Reddy termed the violence pre-planned and found fault with the TDP activists for deviating from the scheduled route to reach Punganur and attacking the police. The police have reportedly seized some firearms from a vehicle.

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, “It was a pre-meditated attack masterminded by none other than Naidu. The finding of weapons and stones in their vehicles is evidence enough to indicate that the TDP leaders plotted the conspiracy.” He added that the incident showed how low Naidu had stooped to come back to power.

Ahead of Naidu’s first stop for the day in Anagallu, local YSRC leaders allegedly tore TDP’s flex banners and took out a rally protesting against Naidu’s visit. The TDP chief inspected Nayani Cheruvu Lift Irrigation Project and Handri-Neeva project in Annamayya district and was heading towards Angallu village when cadres of the two parties clashed and pelted stones at each other.

As Naidu reached Angallu, the YSRC activists pelted stones at his convoy, prompting NSG commandos to shield the Z-plus category protected. Addressing a gathering in the town, the 73-year-old lost his cool and lambasted at Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy for instigating violence during his tours. He lashed out at the police as well.

Asking his party activists to ‘chase away’ those creating trouble, Naidu underlined that he, too, was the son of the soil and will not be cowed down by such attacks and hooliganism.

“As a leader of the Opposition party, I have undertaken a tour of irrigation projects and even visited Pulivendula. I have every right to visit Annamayya and Chittoor districts. I was born in this very district and will not tolerate such blatant misuse of muscle power and police power against the Opposition parties which is undemocratic by all means,” Naidu asserted.

He challenged Peddireddy to face the TDP cadres without using police power. “If you wield a stick, I will also wield one and fight. If you want to wage a war, I will also wage a war against you. But we will not relent until peace is restored in AP,” Naidu fumed.

Accusing the police of remaining mute spectators as the YSRC cadres attacked TDP activists, Naidu said, “Some of you are bringing disgrace to the police department by dancing to the tunes of the ruling party. You should shed your uniform and join the YSRC and display your loyalty publicly.”

Tension began to brew in Chittoor after a group of TDP activists tried to enter into Punganur through an unscheduled route after learning that the YSRC activists were reportedly staging a protest. When TDP activists were prevented, they clashed with the police, pelted stones at them on the outskirts of Punganur and also set two vehicles on fire. The mob vandalised a VAJRA vehicle, following which the police lobbed tear gas to control the situation.

A furious Naidu reached the outskirts of Punganur and condemned the violent attacks on the TDP activists. Stating that the atrocities of the local MLA have far exceeded the limits, he said he will put an end to the atrocities of the ruling party leaders.

“Peace will prevail in the State only if such people are sent to jail,” Naidu remarked. Finding fault with YSRC workers for flashing black flags at his rally, he asserted, “No power on earth can threaten me.”

Naidu visit timeline

11 AM-12.30 PM: Chandrababu Naidu inspects Nayani Cheruvu lift irrigation project close to Madanapalle

3.36 PM: Clashes erupt between YSRC and TDP workers at Angallu

3.50 PM: Naidu reaches Angallu

4.50 PM: Violent clashes break out at Punganur

5.30 PM: Naidu addresses the gathering on the outskirts of Punganur

