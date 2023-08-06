PM to lay foundation stone for 18 railway stations under Amrit Bharat Scheme

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of as many as 508 railway stations, including 18 stations in Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday.

In order to upgrade rail infrastructure, Indian Railways launched the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. As many as 72 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh, including 16 stations in the Guntur division, will be developed.

In the first phase, development works worth Rs 369.60 crore will be taken up in 15 stations in Guntur and Vijayawada railway divisions, including Anakapalle, Bhimavaram Town, Donakonda, Eluru, Kakinada Town Junction, Kurnool City, Narasapur, Nidadavolu Junction, Ongole, Piduguralla, Repalle, Singarayakonda, Tadepalligudem, Tenali and Tuni. The redevelopment will provide modern passenger amenities in the railway stations.

