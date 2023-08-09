Cases registered against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for Angallu violence

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Annamayya district police have registered a case against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for instigating violence in Angallu of Annamiaah district during his visit on August 4. Besides the TDP chief, cases were also registered against former ministers Devineni Umamaheswra Rao, Amarnath Reddy, and 20 others.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Annamayya district Superintendent of Police R Gangadhar Rao said Mudivedu police have registered the case against the former Chief Minister based on a complaint from Angallau Market Committee chairman Umapathi Reddy.

Cases were registered under Sec 120b, 147, 148,307,115, 109,323, 324, 506, 149 of IPC. and an investigation is under progress, he said.

Stating that violence in Angallu was preplanned, the SP said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was given permission till Madanapalle and Summer Storage camp. However, the route was changed at the last minute. Chandrababu Naidu has also made derogatory comments against the local MLA in Molakalacheruvu.

When a group of YSRC leaders led by Angallu Market Committee chairman Umapathy Reddy tried to meet Chandrababu Nadiu to ask TDP to withdraw cases against a project in the area, which is 80 per cent completed, they were attacked with sticks, stones, roads, sickles, and slippers, he said and added that TDP chief had used words like ‘tharamanadi, kottandi..’ to instigate his cadre.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu condemned cases registered against him and accused police of taking spectators stance when he was attacked upon. Screening videos of the Angallu incident to media persons in Vizianagaram on Wednesday, he demanded a CBI inquiry into the attacks on him “It was I who was attacked upon and It was my activists who suffered. It was a clear-cut murder attempt on me. We will fight against this atrocities legally and politically,” he said.

