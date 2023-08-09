No interim stay on admissions to 5 medical colleges: Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court refused to issue interim stay on admissions to the five new medical colleges in the State under self financing (B category) and NRI (C category) quota on Tuesday. The court, however, made it clear that validity of admissions will be subjected to the final verdict in the case.

Hearing the petition filed by Koya Sirisha of Guntur, Jitin Roy of Eluru and Veena Jyothika of Atmakur challenging the GOs 197 and 108 issued by the State government in filling up of the seat for the new medical colleges under three categories, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice AV Sesha Sai issued notices to Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, secretary of National Medical Commission, principal secretary (medical, health and family welfare) health commissioner and others and asked them to file counter affidavits.

In July, the State government issued orders categorising the medical seats in the five new medical colleges as A, B and C. Asserting that objective of the government is to ensure standards of the new medical colleges are on par with the private medical colleges, procuring funds from financial agencies, the government constructed these new colleges, Advocate General S Sriram argued.

He said that the fees colleges under self finance and NRI categories will be deposited with AP Medical Education Research Corporation. “This type of categorisation is not new and has been in vogue since 2017. It is being implemented in Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat successfully,” the AG informed. He submitted to the court that the counter would be filed shortly and appealed to the court not to give interim stay.On the other hand, petitioners’ counsel said the present categorisation is like auctioning them, which is against the NMC norms. He said the new categorisation does injustice to reserved classes.

