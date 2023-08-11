Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t mistake fortified kernels as plastic rice: AP Civil Supplies Minister

Says that rice provided through PDS fortified with more nutrients

Published: 11th August 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao has urged the people not to mistake fortified rice being supplied to them through the Public Distribution System (PDS) as plastic rice. Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, he said to provide nutritious food to the people, the rice being provided through PDS has been fortified with more nutrients. It is also being distributed through the Mid Day Meal programme (MDM) and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme.

The fortified rice contains iron, folic acid and B12 vitamin, which addresses the issue of iron deficiency and anaemia, besides helping in regeneration of blood in the body. Fortified rice kernels are being mixed with subsidised rice in 1:100 ratio, which is beneficial for pregnant women, new mothers and infants.

The fortified kernels float in the water during preparation of rice, which is creating a misapprehension among some people that they are plastic rice. “Please do not believe in plastic rice rumours. Our government, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is more concerned about public health. Hence, the fortified rice has been introduced through PDS,” he said and added that a simple test of checking the fortified rice is to pour iodine available in medical shop on a sample of fortified rice. The rice kernels will turn blue and in case they are plastic, there will be no change, he explained.

The fortified rice through PDS was distributed on a pilot basis in North Andhra districts. Now, it is being done across the State, Karumuri said and added that Andhra Pradesh has stood first in distribution of fortified rice through PDS in the country. From August onwards, 3 kg of fortified rice is being door delivered to ration card holders.

To give more publicity to the fortified rice distribution through PDS, a poster campaign has been taken up and shortly a video on the same featuring noted badminton player PV Sindhu, will be released. Besides fortified rice, fortified kernels mixed wheat flour will be distributed and tenders for the same will be invited soon. The fortified rice kernels are being produced in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, besides Andhra Pradesh.

He said shortly Ragi (finger millet) and jowar will be supplied through fair price shops across the State. At present, they are being distributed in Rayalaseema region on a pilot basis, besides rice. On paddy procurement, he said the target has been fixed at 50 lakh metric tonnes for the next season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao Public Distribution System
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp