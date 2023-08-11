Don’t mistake fortified kernels as plastic rice: AP Civil Supplies Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao has urged the people not to mistake fortified rice being supplied to them through the Public Distribution System (PDS) as plastic rice. Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, he said to provide nutritious food to the people, the rice being provided through PDS has been fortified with more nutrients. It is also being distributed through the Mid Day Meal programme (MDM) and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme.

The fortified rice contains iron, folic acid and B12 vitamin, which addresses the issue of iron deficiency and anaemia, besides helping in regeneration of blood in the body. Fortified rice kernels are being mixed with subsidised rice in 1:100 ratio, which is beneficial for pregnant women, new mothers and infants.

The fortified kernels float in the water during preparation of rice, which is creating a misapprehension among some people that they are plastic rice. “Please do not believe in plastic rice rumours. Our government, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is more concerned about public health. Hence, the fortified rice has been introduced through PDS,” he said and added that a simple test of checking the fortified rice is to pour iodine available in medical shop on a sample of fortified rice. The rice kernels will turn blue and in case they are plastic, there will be no change, he explained.

The fortified rice through PDS was distributed on a pilot basis in North Andhra districts. Now, it is being done across the State, Karumuri said and added that Andhra Pradesh has stood first in distribution of fortified rice through PDS in the country. From August onwards, 3 kg of fortified rice is being door delivered to ration card holders.

To give more publicity to the fortified rice distribution through PDS, a poster campaign has been taken up and shortly a video on the same featuring noted badminton player PV Sindhu, will be released. Besides fortified rice, fortified kernels mixed wheat flour will be distributed and tenders for the same will be invited soon. The fortified rice kernels are being produced in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, besides Andhra Pradesh.

He said shortly Ragi (finger millet) and jowar will be supplied through fair price shops across the State. At present, they are being distributed in Rayalaseema region on a pilot basis, besides rice. On paddy procurement, he said the target has been fixed at 50 lakh metric tonnes for the next season.

