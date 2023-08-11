Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two workers killed as electric cable collapses at NTPC Simhadri

Three others sustained serious injuries.

Published: 11th August 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two workers lost their lives and three others sustained serious injuries after an electric cable collapsed and fell on them in National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Simhadri unit in Anakapalle district on Thursday. The fatal accident took place at around 2 pm during the electrical erection works. Parawada CI Eswara Rao said that deceased were identified as Tinku SK (31) and S. Sheik (28) from West Bengal.

While Tinku died on the spot, Sheik succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Three other injured workers are currently undergoing treatment. “We are currently waiting for the families of the deceased. We will collect their statements before proceeding with the case,” said Eswara Rao.

He clarified that that there were only five members working at the spot during the time of the accident. The CI added that a case has been registered under Section 174 of IPC, and further investigation is on to ascertain the actual cause of the mishap.

The NTPC Simhadri, however, did not reveal much about the mishap. It stated that a committee has been constituted to investigate the cause of the accident.“In a sad incident at Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station, we have lost the  precious lives of two of our workers. Our entire focus is on the families affected and we are extending necessary support to them in this crucial hour. At the same time, we are ensuring that best medical services are made available to the injured workers,’’ an official statement said.

