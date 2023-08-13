Home States Andhra Pradesh

Crime rate in AP declined by 20 per cent this year: DGP

The new DSP building was constructed with the funds collected from local people, public representatives and voluntary organisations in the division.

Published: 13th August 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy

DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy asserted that the overall crime rate in the State had decreased by 20% this year compared to last year.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the newly constructed DSP office in Narasapur of West Godavari district on Saturday, the DGP said strengthening of surveillance had curbed ganja smuggling in the State. The emphasis on conviction in crimes had yielded positive results with more than 100 convictions this year.

The new DSP building was constructed with funds collected from local people, public representatives and voluntary organisations in the division. The DGP explained measures taken by the police department in controlling crime in the State and highlighted 104  convictions for grave crimes.

“Three people were sentenced to death, 37 to life imprisonment and 62 to jail terms ranging from 7 to 20 years in different cases. A total of 14,000 important cases were identified and each SP, DSP, ASP and station house officer were given at least 10 cases for personal monitoring,” the DGP said.

He further added that the ganja crop in more than 7,500 acres was destroyed in 2021 and in another 1,000 acres in 2022 in Agency areas.“In addition, we have taken up rehabilitation activities in the Agency areas to provide alternative livelihood to those who voluntarily gave up the illegal activities,” he said. Taking strong exception to the attack on police at Punganur, the DGP warned of stringent action against those who make provocative speeches and create law and order disturbances.

With a staff strength of 130, a social media centre was formed where Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms will be monitored to control cyber crimes, he added.
Narasapur MLA M Prasada Raju, Eluru Range DIG GVG Ashok Kumar, land donor Viswanatha Raju and others were present.

