Tirumala devotees call for fencing of footpath from Alipiri to Tirumala

B Murali By

Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Panic gripped Tirumala after a leopard attacked claimed the life of a six-year-old girl in Tirumala on Friday. Though the TTD has implemented various measures to beef up the security on the footpath after a leopard attacked a girl in 2013, there has been no end to attacks by the big cats.

On June 22, a five-year-old boy Koushik suffered severe head injuries after being attacked by a leopard on the Alipiri footpath. In a similar incident, a girl had a close shave from the jaws of death in January. One Bala Sudharshan Rao escaped with minor injuries while travelling from Tirumala to Tirupati on his two-wheeler. Similarly, a traffic constable on duty suffered scratches on his leg after being mauled by a big cat.

A few cases were also reported during the Covid pandemic on the ghat roads between Tirumala and Tirupati. Notably, the Seshachalam forest, of which Tirumala Hills is a part, houses a wide range of wildlife. The number of leopards has increased in the last few decades. In the vicinity of Tirumala -Tirupati Ghat section and footpath (from Alipiri and Srinivasa Mangapuram), around 44 leopards are suspected to be moving around.

Following the recent attack on Koushik on June 22, the demand for fencing the footpath leading to Tirumala has gained momentum. The TTD officials are in talks with the forest officials for the same as the footpath passes through the reserved forest area. Moreover, any decision will need the Forest Ministry’s nod.

Serious restrictions are being imposed on the movement of the pilgrims during nighttime, including the movement of two-wheelers on the two Ghat roads after 6 pm. TTD officials also requested them to move in groups, while chanting Govinda Namas, as the noise would keep wildlife away.

Kovuru MLA seeks probe into attack

Condoling the death of the girl, YSRC MLA of Kovuru Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy demanded a police investigation into the incident. He also informed that the TTD chairman and EO have assured ex-gratia to the family

