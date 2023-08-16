Home States Andhra Pradesh

After wild bear, leopard spotted near Srisailam temple in AP

Srisailam forest section officer V Narasimhulu said that there was no threat to the devotees as the leopard was spotted in the forest zone.

Published: 16th August 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 08:53 AM

Srisailam temple

Srisailam temple. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Panic gripped the city after a leopard was spotted near Srisailam Outer Ring Road at cottages, a close site to the main temple on Tuesday.

This comes two days after a sloth bear was spotted roaming for food near the temple. The pictures of the leopard went viral after devotees captured its movement on their phones.

On getting the information, the forest officials immediately rushed to the spot and took precautionary measures to rescue it safely.

It is learnt that as many as five leopards ventured in and around the ring road. Srisailam forest section officer V Narasimhulu said that there was no threat to the devotees as the leopard was spotted in the forest zone.

He, however, asked the devotees and locals not to venture into the forest areas.

