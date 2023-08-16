Two government school students from Andhra to speak at UN

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two government school students made Andhra Pradesh proud as they have been chosen to speak at the United Nations conference on the topic of education, in New York next month.

While M Shiva Lingamma is a native of Podalakunta Madiri village in Kurnool district, C Rajeswari is from Nandyal town. The poor financial background of the girls, both aged 16, did not deter their competitive spirits as they fought for the opportunity with eight other students. Both the students, currently studying intermediate, had appeared for a written test and interview conducted by the UN delegates.

M Shiva Lingamma and

C Rajeswari

Besides speaking at the UN conference, they will also get a chance to visit the White House. Lingamma’s parents, M Somanath and Gangamma, are daily wage labourers, while Rajeswari’s father Dasthagiri is a lorry driver and her mother Ramalakshmi is a daily wager. Lingamma completed Class X at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Adoni and secured 541 marks out of 600. She is studying intermediate at the Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College in Kambalapadu. Expressing happiness over Lingamma getting the rare opportunity, KGBV principal YS Shanti said, “Her ambition is to become a doctor.” She excelled in the written test as well as the interview, she added.

A student of the AP Government Model School in Nandyal, Rajeswari secured 583 marks in Class X and received the Jagananna Animutyalu award. She is studying intermediate first year in the same school. Deputy CM Amzath Basha presented Rajeswari with a certificate of appreciation for excelling in her studies on Tuesday.

KURNOOL: Two government school students made Andhra Pradesh proud as they have been chosen to speak at the United Nations conference on the topic of education, in New York next month. While M Shiva Lingamma is a native of Podalakunta Madiri village in Kurnool district, C Rajeswari is from Nandyal town. The poor financial background of the girls, both aged 16, did not deter their competitive spirits as they fought for the opportunity with eight other students. Both the students, currently studying intermediate, had appeared for a written test and interview conducted by the UN delegates. M Shiva Lingamma and C RajeswariBesides speaking at the UN conference, they will also get a chance to visit the White House. Lingamma’s parents, M Somanath and Gangamma, are daily wage labourers, while Rajeswari’s father Dasthagiri is a lorry driver and her mother Ramalakshmi is a daily wager. Lingamma completed Class X at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Adoni and secured 541 marks out of 600. She is studying intermediate at the Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College in Kambalapadu. Expressing happiness over Lingamma getting the rare opportunity, KGBV principal YS Shanti said, “Her ambition is to become a doctor.” She excelled in the written test as well as the interview, she added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A student of the AP Government Model School in Nandyal, Rajeswari secured 583 marks in Class X and received the Jagananna Animutyalu award. She is studying intermediate first year in the same school. Deputy CM Amzath Basha presented Rajeswari with a certificate of appreciation for excelling in her studies on Tuesday.