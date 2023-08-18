Srisailam authorities plan to fence temple amid attacks

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: In the wake of a suspected leopard attack that claimed the life of a six-year-old girl in the Alipiri footpath, Srisailam Devasthanam authorities have stepped up safety measures for devotees to protect them from wild animals.

“We are planning to fence the temple premises,” said the temple executive officer S Lavanna on Thursday. The temple EO said that they sent a letter to the forest officials to fence the temple premises. “We will soon call the tenders and the project will be completed within one year,” he added.

The authorities have also decided to burst crackers during the night around the temple premises to keep wild animals at bay. It may be noted that a wild bear was spotted near Sikharam and a leopard was found near Agamana Patasala.

In addition to this, the temple authorities secured a whopping 5,000 acres of land from the forest department for temple development recently. “This would lead to an increase in the movement of the wild animals,” a forest official opined.

The development works kicked off surrounding the temple to increase accommodation for the devotees soon after the land was acquired. It is learnt that the temple officials are gearing up for the construction of a separate layout.

