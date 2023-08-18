Tension at AP's Gangavaram port as workers protest

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed at Adani Gangavaram Port in Visakhapatnam on Thursday as the worker unions called for a Port Bandh, demanding the reinstatement of ousted workers and a minimum monthly wage of Rs 36,000.

A large number of workers, union leaders, pollution-affected residents and political activists gathered at the port main gate. In view of the bandh, a huge police force was deployed at the port. The workers, along with their families, tried to besiege the port to press for their demands. The confrontation between protesters and the police resulted in a heavy scuffle. Several workers and 10 policemen were injured in the melee.

RDO Hussain Saheb visited the port as per the directions of District Collector A Mallikarjuna and held discussions with the workers and the port management to resolve the issue amicably. The RDO said, “The port management has agreed to promptly reinstate the five ousted workers. It has also agreed to pay Rs 10,000 as a one-time payment to each worker's family immediately. An annual increment of 5% plus an additional Rs 1,000 per worker from April 2024 has been proposed. It has also agreed to give Rs 25 lakh as per ESI norms under death benefits and the Collector’s assurance of government-backed loans to workers.”

However, the union leaders were not satisfied with the proposals as the port management had only agreed to a few of their demands. Subsequently, the union leaders withdrew their protest in the evening and decided to hold a meeting with the Collector on Monday.

State CPI secretary K Ramakrishna issued a statement denouncing the police action at Gangavaram port. He strongly criticised the police lathi-charge on agitating workers. He accused both the Centre and the State government of providing unwarranted support to the Adani group. He deplored that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had once again demonstrated his ‘anti-labour’ stance on the port row.

