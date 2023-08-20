Andhra Education Minister refutes charge on Growth Centre lands

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting allegations about the Growth Centre that were reported recently, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the lands for it were given as per the GO issued by the then TDP government in 2018. The ethanol factory is being set up in the Growth Centre lands.

Speaking to media persons in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his ‘wild’ allegations and asserted that the government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving for the welfare of everyone in the State and to improve the living standards of people.

Dismissing Naidu’s claims of experience as nothing but insanity, the minister said the entire regime of TDP was ridden with hunger deaths and farmer suicides. “Who has forgotten Janmabhoomi Committee's reign of terror and loot?” he questioned.

Botcha ridiculed that Lokesh had surpassed his father Naidu in making tall claims and spewing lies. “I fail to understand the claims of seniority and experience of Naidu. Is it spewing lies, making disparaging comments on the Chief Minister?” he sought to know.

Accusing Naidu of looting people’s money, the minister maintained that Jagan is implementing welfare schemes in a transparent manner. “No one can surpass Janmabhoomi Committees when it comes to looting the people and for that reason, only TDP was shown the door in the 2019 elections,” he observed.

Botcha reiterated his charge that it was Naidu who pledged the interests of the State and Special Category Status to the package offered by the Centre. He said the TDP chief should be ashamed of even uttering the word Special Category Status. On the issue of Rushikonda, he maintained that all the constructions belong to the government.

Finding fault with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against the YSRC government, he accused him of reading the script prepared by Naidu and asked why the celebrity failed to question on the huge wealth amassed by Naidu.

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting allegations about the Growth Centre that were reported recently, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the lands for it were given as per the GO issued by the then TDP government in 2018. The ethanol factory is being set up in the Growth Centre lands. Speaking to media persons in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his ‘wild’ allegations and asserted that the government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving for the welfare of everyone in the State and to improve the living standards of people. Dismissing Naidu’s claims of experience as nothing but insanity, the minister said the entire regime of TDP was ridden with hunger deaths and farmer suicides. “Who has forgotten Janmabhoomi Committee's reign of terror and loot?” he questioned. Botcha ridiculed that Lokesh had surpassed his father Naidu in making tall claims and spewing lies. “I fail to understand the claims of seniority and experience of Naidu. Is it spewing lies, making disparaging comments on the Chief Minister?” he sought to know. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Accusing Naidu of looting people’s money, the minister maintained that Jagan is implementing welfare schemes in a transparent manner. “No one can surpass Janmabhoomi Committees when it comes to looting the people and for that reason, only TDP was shown the door in the 2019 elections,” he observed. Botcha reiterated his charge that it was Naidu who pledged the interests of the State and Special Category Status to the package offered by the Centre. He said the TDP chief should be ashamed of even uttering the word Special Category Status. On the issue of Rushikonda, he maintained that all the constructions belong to the government. Finding fault with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against the YSRC government, he accused him of reading the script prepared by Naidu and asked why the celebrity failed to question on the huge wealth amassed by Naidu.