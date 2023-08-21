Dalits barred entry into temple in Andhra Pradesh during folk festival

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A group of Dalit devotees was allegedly barred from entering the temple premises during a folk festival at Gollapalli village in Puttur mandal of Tirupati district. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, drew strong condemnation from various quarters. According to reports reaching here, when a group of Dalit devotees aspired to partake in Jatara at Polakshamma temple, it was denied entry.

Witnesses reported that the temple priests and a group of locals from upper castes purportedly obstructed the Dalit devotees’ entry and even locked the temple gates. Then the group prepared Pongal and offered it to the Goddess by staying outside the temple premises. This act was not only symbolic but also served as a form of protest against the discriminatory treatment they meted out.

Further, they staged a demonstration, urging the district officials to intervene in the matter and put an end to the discrimination. Members of the local SC colony, who were among those denied entry, revealed that the temple got seven trustees, each of them categorically denied entry to Dalits.

“We have taken the matter to the notice of officials, including the district collector, but it has remained unresolved. We are persistently being denied entry and relegated to worship from outside the temple,” said Mahesh, Dalit Hakkula Samithi district vice-president.

Condemning the incident, Puthalapattu constituency TDP leader Murali Mohan lambasted the officials for their inaction. He demanded that the State government promptly address the issue and restore the dignity and self-respect of the Dalit community by ensuring unimpeded access to the temple.

