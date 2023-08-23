Birthday greetings pour in for Megastar Konidela Chiranjeevi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Setting aside party affiliations and the recent controversy, several politicians extended birthday greetings to Megastar Konidela Chiranjeevi, who turned 68 on Tuesday.

There was a hue and cry over Chiranjeevi’s remark, which was a mild and indirect rebuke to the ruling YSRC. Speaking at an event organised to mark 200 days of his movie ‘Waltair Veerayya’, Chiranjeevi had asked why the political leaders talking about the remuneration of film actors. “Why are you targeting a sparrow? Why should they talk about the remuneration of actors? You should concentrate on Special Category Status, projects, jobs, employment opportunities and schemes,” he remarked. This evoked vehement criticism from YSRC leaders, who made scathing attacks and sarcastic comments about him, notwithstanding the cordial relations between Chiranjeevi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

However, on Tuesday, YSRC MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), who earlier lashed out at Chiranjeevi for his comments, participated in the birthday celebrations of Megastar organised by his fans in Gudivada. He maintained that his comments were taken out of context. “I have cordial relations with Chiranjeevi and I have a great respect for him. In fact, 60% of my followers are Chiru fans. I am not uncultured to criticise Chiranjeevi,” he said while daring his rivals to prove that he had criticised Megastar.

YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy taking to Twitter, said, “Extending birthday wishes to Chiranjeevi. Praying to Lord Venkateswara for your good health and long life. May you continue to take the Telugu film industry to newer heights in India and abroad.” However, Jagan had remained silent.

On the other hand, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wished Chiranjeevi on his birthday. “Happy birthday to Megastar Chiranjeevi who has grown step by step through self-effort and has cemented his place as an immortal in the hearts of movie fans. I wish you, who always wish for the future of the film industry and the welfare of the film workers, to prosper with health and happiness for a hundred years,” he tweeted. Nara Lokesh said he sincerely wishes Chiranjeevi many more happy birthdays as he has been working to light up thousands of lives by promoting blood and eye donation.

Megastar’s brother Pawan Kalyan was the first to wish him on social media with a heartfelt short note. It read, “Loving wishes to my big brother Chiranjeevi on his birthday. I offer heartfelt thanks to God for making me born as the brother of Chiranjeevi and call him brother.” “Your sincerity, hard work and service motto is an inspiration to many. Though having acquired the affection of crores of people, your simplicity sans arrogance and your zeal for acting in spite of years gone and the success in your every step, are immortal. I wish you a healthy, happy life and more success in your way. Happy birthday Annayya” wished the Jana Sena chief.

VIJAYAWADA: Setting aside party affiliations and the recent controversy, several politicians extended birthday greetings to Megastar Konidela Chiranjeevi, who turned 68 on Tuesday. There was a hue and cry over Chiranjeevi’s remark, which was a mild and indirect rebuke to the ruling YSRC. Speaking at an event organised to mark 200 days of his movie ‘Waltair Veerayya’, Chiranjeevi had asked why the political leaders talking about the remuneration of film actors. “Why are you targeting a sparrow? Why should they talk about the remuneration of actors? You should concentrate on Special Category Status, projects, jobs, employment opportunities and schemes,” he remarked. This evoked vehement criticism from YSRC leaders, who made scathing attacks and sarcastic comments about him, notwithstanding the cordial relations between Chiranjeevi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, on Tuesday, YSRC MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), who earlier lashed out at Chiranjeevi for his comments, participated in the birthday celebrations of Megastar organised by his fans in Gudivada. He maintained that his comments were taken out of context. “I have cordial relations with Chiranjeevi and I have a great respect for him. In fact, 60% of my followers are Chiru fans. I am not uncultured to criticise Chiranjeevi,” he said while daring his rivals to prove that he had criticised Megastar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy taking to Twitter, said, “Extending birthday wishes to Chiranjeevi. Praying to Lord Venkateswara for your good health and long life. May you continue to take the Telugu film industry to newer heights in India and abroad.” However, Jagan had remained silent. On the other hand, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wished Chiranjeevi on his birthday. “Happy birthday to Megastar Chiranjeevi who has grown step by step through self-effort and has cemented his place as an immortal in the hearts of movie fans. I wish you, who always wish for the future of the film industry and the welfare of the film workers, to prosper with health and happiness for a hundred years,” he tweeted. Nara Lokesh said he sincerely wishes Chiranjeevi many more happy birthdays as he has been working to light up thousands of lives by promoting blood and eye donation. Megastar’s brother Pawan Kalyan was the first to wish him on social media with a heartfelt short note. It read, “Loving wishes to my big brother Chiranjeevi on his birthday. I offer heartfelt thanks to God for making me born as the brother of Chiranjeevi and call him brother.” “Your sincerity, hard work and service motto is an inspiration to many. Though having acquired the affection of crores of people, your simplicity sans arrogance and your zeal for acting in spite of years gone and the success in your every step, are immortal. I wish you a healthy, happy life and more success in your way. Happy birthday Annayya” wished the Jana Sena chief.