TDP supremo likely to lodge complaint with ECI over bogus voters

Published: 23rd August 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to go to Delhi on August 28 and lodge a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over irregularities in revising voters’ list, including registration of bogus voters, deletion of names of TDP sympathisers and allocation of different booths to members of a family.

Days after two officials in the Anantapur district were suspended for failing to take action against the deletion of voters without following due procedures in the Uravakonda constituency, Naidu reportedly sought the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to lodge a complaint.

The TDP leaders believe that government officials were succumbing to pressure from YSRC leaders and not responding to the complaints of Opposition parties. They alleged that the ruling party leaders were getting information regarding YSRC followers through volunteers and using it to their benefit.

Citing the ECI order that mandates the allocation of the same voting booths for voters from a single door number, they accused the officials of not following the same. Sources said a wing has been set up at the TDP central office to prepare a report on the irregularities in every constituency so that the same can be taken to the notice of the CEC.

TAGS
Uravakonda constituency N Chandrababu Naidu ECI

