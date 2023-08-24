2.6L left-out people to get Rs 216.34 crore benefit under 'Jagananna Suraksha' in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit Rs 216.34 crore directly into the bank accounts of 2,62,169 left-out beneficiaries of welfare schemes between December 2022 and July 2023, on Thursday.

The State government is providing another opportunity to those who are eligible, but could not avail the benefit of welfare schemes for any reason. Such people need to apply at their nearest village or ward secretariat. Their applications will be verified and if they are found eligible, the benefit will be extended to them once in six months, for the welfare schemes implemented during that period.

Including the benefit to be provided on Thursday, a total of Rs 1,647 crore has been provided to the eligible left-out beneficiaries in four terms, since the launch of the scheme in December 2021.

Under Jagananna Suraksha, besides providing 94,62,184 necessary certificates to all the eligible people, the State government is now providing the benefit to 12,405 new beneficiaries, who were found eligible.

Similarly, the government is extending the benefit to 1,630 newly eligible people in the State after verifying the applications received through Jaganannaku Chebudham.

