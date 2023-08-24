IDC’s Centre for Excellence inaugurated at VIT-AP University

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University in association with IDS (Information Data Systems) inaugurated the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Blockchain on the campus. Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT unveiled the centre in the presence of Aravind Voruganti, Global Vice President, Blockchain, IDS.

Dr. G Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT thanked IDC Inc. for establishing India’s first Centre of Excellence in Blockchain at the VIT-AP campus. He expressed that it is essential to have Industry-Academia collaboration so that students, faculty, and industry will all benefit. He encouraged students to take advantage of this opportunity.

Aravind Voruganti, Global VP IDS said the centre at VIT-AP is the first one of the five Applied Blockchain Centres as part of the Bharat Blockchain University Industry Cluster (UIC) aligned to the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The centre with state-of-the-art infrastructure would foster R&D projects by Faculty and Work Integrated Learning Program to students with a focus on Hedera Hashgraph Use cases and projects of national interest on the Bharat Blockchain Network through www.bon.bharatblockchain.io Portal.

