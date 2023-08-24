Home States Andhra Pradesh

Margadarsi Chirala branch manager held for forgery in Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal informed that prima facie evidence was collected against the accused, and the arrested was produced in court.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police arrested the Chirala branch manager of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL) in an alleged forgery case on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused was identified as Gummadapu Surendra (53), a native of Prasadampadu village in the NTR district.

The branch manager allegedly prepared an agreement with the forged signature of a subscriber and got the chit-auction amount without the latter’s knowledge. Based on a complaint lodged by the subscriber’s family members, Chirala One Town police registered a case under Sections 120(b), 467, 471, 477-A, 420 r/w 34C of IPC.

During the case investigation, it was revealed that Surendra with forged documents in the name of Bandili Subramanyam of Kotapoluru village in Sullurpeta mandal, enrolled as a subscriber, paid his subscription amount and got the chit amount without the latter’s knowledge.

Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal informed that prima facie evidence was collected against the accused, and the arrest was produced in court.

