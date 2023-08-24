Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 450 Vijayanagara gold coins unearthed near Ankalamma temple

The AP State Archaeology Department is yet to take possession of the gold coins.

Published: 24th August 2023 09:02 AM

Vijayanagara gold coins

Gold coins found in the village Chittepalli, Podalakuru mandalam,Nellore district,Andhra Pradesh. The coin identified as As-Sultan ul-Ghazi Ghiyas-ud-Dunya wad-Din Abul- Muzaffar | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: More than 450 gold coins were found under a boulder on a hill near Ankalamma temple at Chittepalli village in Nellore district on Wednesday.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) director (epigraphy) K Muniratnam Reddy said the gold coins, dating back to the 15th and 17th centuries, belonged to the Vijayanagara King Harihara I and II, and the Delhi Sultanates.

A few gold coins have a depiction of the Delhi mint on the margin, he said. Pointing out that the coins were found near the oldest temple in the region, he explained, “In medieval times, people used to deposit their money in temples as there was no proper banking system.” The AP State Archaeology Department has yet to take possession of the gold coins.

Request to MP

Muniratnam has urged the  Tirupati MP to preserve the coins which could later be displayed at the proposed new ASI Museum

