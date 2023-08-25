VIT-AP hosts programme to highlight key role of Career Development Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The VIT-AP University on Thursday organised a program showcasing student achievements in campus placements and higher education. The event underscored the crucial role of the Career Development Centre (CDC) in guiding and training students for placements in leading companies both in India and abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr G Viswanathan – Founder and chancellor, of VIT said the Career Development Centre (CDC) plays a vital role in creating the illustrious placement record of VIT. It ensures the smooth functioning of campus placement activities in the campus.

The centre facilitates training activities for the students to ensure that they get placed with national and multinational companies as well. VIT-AP also has a dedicated CDC which works in coherence with VIT's centralized career development centre for the enhancement of the student’s skills and aptitude.

