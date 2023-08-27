Andhra Pradesh to get 5,000 solar food processing units

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keeping up with State government’s commitment to sustainable agricultural practices and rural development, the AP Food Processing Society (APFPS) has initiated an ambitious plan to install 5,000 solar dehydration food processing units across the State. While 3,500 food processing units have been earmarked for Rayalaseema districts, the remaining would be installed in other parts of the State.

In a move to bolster the rural economy, APFPS is collaborating with the Bank of Baroda (BoB), as confirmed by a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities. Speaking to TNIE on the significance of the pact, CEO of APFPS L Sridhar Reddy that the partnership represented a remarkable stride towards addressing agricultural challenges through innovative solutions, while supporting local communities. He stated, “This endeavour serves as a platform for women empowerment, contributing to gender equality and fostering economic stability in rural areas.”

Under the proposed model, beneficiaries are required to contribute 10 per cent of the project cost, while APFPS will provide a subsidy of 35 per cent, and the Bank of Baroda will extend a loan cover for the remaining 55 per cent. Chandan Sahoo, Deputy General Manager of Bank of Baroda, noted that the bank would extend loans averaging Rs 2 lakh per unit, which includes a cutting machine, fixed bed drier, six solar drying platforms and a shed. “This financial support will prove to be instrumental for agri-entrepreneurs venturing into the processing sector,” he added.

The pilot project was launched by APFPS a few months back in the Kurnool district. Underlining the positive impact of the solar dehydration units, State head of APFPS Subhash Kiran K said that these units have become agents of change, generating an average monthly income of Rs 15,000 per unit.

This income accrues to individual entrepreneurs. The equipment will be provided by an Aurangabad-based firm Science for Society (S4S) and the finishing products will be purchased by the same S4S. The initial focus of APFPS is to support the processing of onions and tomatoes, with plans to expand into other processing units in the future.

Shaik Rafiya, a beneficiary of the pilot project who hails from Thadakanapalle village in Kallur mandal in Kurnool, said, “With the state-of-the-art equipment provided by APFPS, our lives have taken a new turn. We can process 300 kg of onions per day. Depending on the time invested, we are earning between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 per month individually.”

VIJAYAWADA: Keeping up with State government’s commitment to sustainable agricultural practices and rural development, the AP Food Processing Society (APFPS) has initiated an ambitious plan to install 5,000 solar dehydration food processing units across the State. While 3,500 food processing units have been earmarked for Rayalaseema districts, the remaining would be installed in other parts of the State. In a move to bolster the rural economy, APFPS is collaborating with the Bank of Baroda (BoB), as confirmed by a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities. Speaking to TNIE on the significance of the pact, CEO of APFPS L Sridhar Reddy that the partnership represented a remarkable stride towards addressing agricultural challenges through innovative solutions, while supporting local communities. He stated, “This endeavour serves as a platform for women empowerment, contributing to gender equality and fostering economic stability in rural areas.” Under the proposed model, beneficiaries are required to contribute 10 per cent of the project cost, while APFPS will provide a subsidy of 35 per cent, and the Bank of Baroda will extend a loan cover for the remaining 55 per cent. Chandan Sahoo, Deputy General Manager of Bank of Baroda, noted that the bank would extend loans averaging Rs 2 lakh per unit, which includes a cutting machine, fixed bed drier, six solar drying platforms and a shed. “This financial support will prove to be instrumental for agri-entrepreneurs venturing into the processing sector,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The pilot project was launched by APFPS a few months back in the Kurnool district. Underlining the positive impact of the solar dehydration units, State head of APFPS Subhash Kiran K said that these units have become agents of change, generating an average monthly income of Rs 15,000 per unit. This income accrues to individual entrepreneurs. The equipment will be provided by an Aurangabad-based firm Science for Society (S4S) and the finishing products will be purchased by the same S4S. The initial focus of APFPS is to support the processing of onions and tomatoes, with plans to expand into other processing units in the future. Shaik Rafiya, a beneficiary of the pilot project who hails from Thadakanapalle village in Kallur mandal in Kurnool, said, “With the state-of-the-art equipment provided by APFPS, our lives have taken a new turn. We can process 300 kg of onions per day. Depending on the time invested, we are earning between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 per month individually.”