Natural farming: Andhra Pradesh gets 3 Jaivik India Awards

VIJAYAWADA: The Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), which is advancing rapidly in natural farming, has once again got recognition at the national level. For 2023, Andhra Pradesh has bagged three Jaivik India Awards in the national level competitions organised by the International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA), Greater Noida.

AP has got the first place in the category of States promoting natural farming. It has also won awards in two other categories. More than 8 lakh farmers are practising natural farming in the State. Nowhere else in the country is such a large-scale natural farming programme with the help of the State. Hence, the State government has been selected for the Jaivik India Award in the category of best government.

Ganimisetti Padmaja of Chimatavari Palem village in Yaddanapudi mandal of Bapatla district has been selected for the Jaivik Award in the best natural farming, women category. Padmaja has been practising organic farming for the past four years. RySS has recognised Padmaja’s endeavour and selected her as a model farmer.

In the Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) category, the best award has been announced for Attalurupalem Organic Farmers Producer Company Limited of Attaluru village in Amaravathi mandal.

Vijay Kumar, Executive Vice-Chairman of RySS, has been selected for the prestigious Dr MS Swaminathan Award for Environment Protection. Rotary Club of Madras East has been giving the award every year to individuals or organisations, who have rendered outstanding service for environmental protection. Vijay Kumar has got the award for 2023. The award presentation ceremony will be held in Madras on September 6.

