Automatic Block Signalling system commissioned in AP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Waltair Division has commissioned the Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) System between Alamanda (ALM), Korukonda (KUK) and Vizianagaram (VZM). The new mode has replaced the old panel interlocking system.

The ABS system covers a distance of 17 km and consists of three lines, one up line, one down line, and one middle line with two block sections. The implementation includes the incorporation of 40 automatic signals. The ABS system involves electronic interlocking system modifications at Alamanda, Korukonda and Vizianagaram Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) alterations.

“The upgraded system aims to enhance both safety and operational efficiency. The primary function of the Automatic Block Signalling System is to automatically control and manage train movements. This automation leads to improved transportation efficiency and faster train operations within the designated area,” said Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Waltair Division has commissioned the Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) System between Alamanda (ALM), Korukonda (KUK) and Vizianagaram (VZM). The new mode has replaced the old panel interlocking system. The ABS system covers a distance of 17 km and consists of three lines, one up line, one down line, and one middle line with two block sections. The implementation includes the incorporation of 40 automatic signals. The ABS system involves electronic interlocking system modifications at Alamanda, Korukonda and Vizianagaram Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) alterations. “The upgraded system aims to enhance both safety and operational efficiency. The primary function of the Automatic Block Signalling System is to automatically control and manage train movements. This automation leads to improved transportation efficiency and faster train operations within the designated area,” said Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });