PM highlights Telugu in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of Telugu Language Day to be celebrated on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of linguist and social visionary Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Telugu-speaking people worldwide. In the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, Modi stated ‘Andariki Telugu Bhasha Dinotsava Subhakankshalu’.

In his address, Modi highlighted the invaluable contribution of the Telugu language to India’s cultural tapestry. “Many priceless gems of Indian culture are hidden in the literature and heritage of Telugu language. Many efforts are also being made to ensure that the whole country gets the benefit of the heritage of Telugu,” he observed. Extending his greetings on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day, the Prime Minister termed Sanskrit the mother of numerous modern languages, emphasising its significance in shaping linguistic evolution.

Responding to Modi’s wishes, Telugu Official Language Commission Chairman P Vijaya Babu said, “The State government has embarked on a unique week-long celebration of Telugu Language Day. Modi’s greetings have added impetus to our efforts to celebrate it on a grand note.”

Speaking to TNIE, Samala Ramesh Babu, honorary president of Telugu Bhashodyama Samakhya, hailed Modi for extending his greetings to Telugu people on the occasion of Telugu Language Day. He urged the Centre to formally recognise the 22 languages enshrined in the Constitution as National Languages. “Such recognition will truly reflect Modi’s commitment to preserving and promoting linguistic diversity across the nation,” he observed.

